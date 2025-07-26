Dubai Racing Triumph: Calandagan Wins King George VI Stakes At Ascot Khaleej Times

The Dubai Racing Carnival has once again proven its global significance as a launchpad for elite racing success, with French favourite Calandagan storming from behind to capture the prestigious King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Group 1) at Ascot on Saturday.

Ridden confidently by Mickael Barzalona, Calandagan upstaged Juddmonte's Kalpana and Godolphin's Rebel's Romance inside the final furlong to seal a dramatic win in Britain's richest all-aged flat race worth £1.5 million.

In doing so, he became the fourth French-trained winner of the race this century and delivered back-to-back victories in the King George for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, following Goliath's triumph last year.

The victory also marked redemption for Calandagan, who had finished second to Japan's Danon Decile in the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai earlier this year, further underlining the Dubai World Cup Carnival's reputation as a proving ground for global champions.

Class and Timing

The 11-10 favourite had also narrowly missed out on Group 1 success last month when edged by Jan Brueghel (who finished fourth on Saturday) in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. But this time, Calandagan's class and timing were undeniable.

Barzalona, Godolphin's retained rider in France, tactically bided his time at the back of the five-horse field as Ryan Moore attempted to steal the race from the front aboard Jan Brueghel in a highly tactical renewal of the 2,400 metre contest.

But with Rebel's Romance boxed in on the rail and William Buick desperately searching for daylight, and Kalpana forced wide, Barzalona found a perfect passage and capitalised on it for a maiden success in the contest.

“We know his quality, and though the ground was quicker, he's one of these top-class horses,” said Barzalona.

“Once I saw Continuous (5th) beside Jan Brueghel and Rebel's Romance trapped, I was happy where I was. I just followed Oisin [Murphy, on Kalpana] and waited for the right moment.”

Rebel's Romance: Unlucky in Defeat

Despite the small field, the race was not without drama for Rebel's Romance, the Dubai-owned superstar and Godolphin's most successful horse in history. Hemmed in for much of the race on the running rail, the son of Dubawi was only able to find an opening in the final furlong.

But even though he shifted gears readily, it was a case of too little, too late, and he could only manage a fast-closing third.

Even in defeat, Rebel's Romance continues to stand tall, with 18 career victories, including 14 in Group races and seven at the top level. His elite wins span continents, from North America and Germany to Hong Kong and Dubai, where he claimed the 2023 Dubai Sheema Classic.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Rebel's Romance was attempting to become the fifth Godolphin-trained winner of the King George, following legends such as Swain (1997 & 1998), Daylami (1999), Doyen (2004), and Adayar (2021). While Saturday didn't yield another title, his place in the stable's storied history is long secured.

Meanwhile, Kalpana's gallant runner-up finish has seen her odds slashed for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, now sitting at 8-1 (from 16-1) with most major bookmakers. The Juddmonte-owned filly, trained by Andrew Balding, showed she belongs at the top level and is clearly on an upward trajectory.

King George to become UK's richest race

In a landmark announcement made on Saturday, it was confirmed that the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will become Britain's richest race in 2026, with a prize fund increased to £2 million. First run in 1951, the Midsummer Group 1 remains a highlight of the Flat season and has been won by greats including Nijinsky, Shergar, Dancing Brave, and Galileo.