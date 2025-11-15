Tata Electronics, NIELIT Kohima Ink Mou For Semiconductor Skilling

Tata Electronics, a major player in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kohima unit of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India.

Strengthening the Semiconductor Skilling Ecosystem

According to a release by Tata Electronics, this MOU aims to undertake skilling initiatives in the semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) sector. This collaboration aims to strengthen the semiconductor skilling ecosystem in India and address the skill gap in the domestic semiconductor industry.

Under this partnership, Tata Electronics and NIELIT Kohima will jointly develop industry-standard training programmes and curricula, as well as course content and certifications to equip Indian youth with the skills necessary for employment in semiconductor ATMP and related areas.

Empowering Northeast Youth and Creating Jobs

In addition, Tata Electronics will facilitate hands-on experience for students through internships and vocational training to ensure they are industry-ready. The collaboration has a strategic focus on empowering the youth of Nagaland and the broader Northeast region, enabling them to actively participate in India's semiconductor growth story.

Tata Electronics is building a high-volume semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. This facility is expected to create around 27,000 employment opportunities, including 15,000 direct jobs. Tata Electronics' partnership with NIELIT will help skill the youth of Northeast India with the necessary skills needed for the semiconductor industry, not just for its unit in Assam, but also in other parts of India.

Leadership on the Strategic Partnership

Speaking about the MoU, Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said, "The Government of India has envisioned the establishment of a self-sufficient electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. To build a strong semiconductor industry and for India to become a key player in the global semiconductor value chain, talent is one of the fundamental requirements."

Discussing the partnership, Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, said, "At NIELIT, we are committed to fostering an academic and research environment which will not only prepare Indian students to chart a successful path in this industry but will also nurture an innovation-driven mind-set."

"As envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, our focus is also on transcending the digital divide in Indian education and delivering high-quality education to the youth in regions like the Northeast. Our collaboration with Tata Electronics will help us enhance our programs and make students job-ready and equipped with skills in alignment with industry needs, by leveraging Tata Electronics' sector expertise and NIELIT's robust digital learning ecosystem and personalised learning solutions," Tripathi added. (ANI)

