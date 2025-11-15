Bihar Voters Chose Development, Strengthened PM's Hands: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy on Bihar Mandate

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Kumaraswamy stated that Bihar has voted to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support the state's development. Speaking to ANI, Kumarswamy said that several leaders in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) worked hard for the assembly elections in Bihar.

"We have election results under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Several leaders came together in the NDA, including our Home Minister, Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. All are working hard together. The people of Bihar have blessed them with a huge majority. I congratulate the Bihar voters for their decision in this election to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and the development of Bihar," Kumarswamy said.

NDA Sweeps Bihar With Over 200 Seats

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

NDA Seat Tally

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan and Others

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

