Ethiopia Confirms First Marburg Virus Outbreak With Nine Cases Reported

Ethiopia has confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease after nine cases were reported, prompting urgent action from the Ministry of Health and raising concerns about possible spread to neighbouring countries, Al Jazeera reported. The Health Ministry confirmed nine cases in the Omo region, an area close to the border with South Sudan. The confirmation came after health workers in the region reported several patients exhibiting symptoms associated with viral hemorrhagic fever.

WHO Commends Ethiopia's Swift Response

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that Ethiopia's health authorities had acted swiftly and transparently. He wrote on social media that the rapid response showed the country's seriousness in containing the crisis at an early stage. "I commend Ethiopia's @FMoHealth for its rapid and transparent response to the outbreak, and the work of the Ethiopia Public Health Institute and regional health authorities. This fast action demonstrates the seriousness of the country's commitment to bringing the outbreak under control quickly. WHO, at country, regional and headquarters levels, is actively supporting Ethiopia to contain the outbreak and treat infected people, and supporting all efforts to address the potential of cross-border spread."

The WHO had earlier stated that it was investigating "suspected cases" of Marburg, and its teams are now working with Ethiopian officials to trace contacts, treat patients, and prevent the disease from spreading to other regions, according to Al Jazeera.

Concerns Over Cross-Border Spread

Africa CDC Director-General Dr John Nkengasong noted that the outbreak is particularly concerning because South Sudan lies just across the border and has a "fragile health system".

What is Marburg Virus Disease?

According to Al Jazeera, No other African nation has reported Marburg infections in recent weeks, which has increased the focus on Ethiopia's containment efforts. Marburg belongs to the same virus family as Ebola and is considered highly severe. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes it as a "rare but severe" illness that leads to fever, rash and heavy internal or external bleeding. There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment, and care is limited to managing symptoms through rest, fluids and supportive medical intervention. The virus is believed to originate in Egyptian fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of infected individuals or contaminated objects such as bedding or clothing.

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a severe, often fatal, hemorrhagic fever caused by the Marburg virus, with symptoms including high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and rash that can progress to hemorrhagic manifestations and organ failure. It spreads through direct or indirect contact with the blood and body fluids of infected humans or animals, with the virus's natural reservoir thought to be the Egyptian fruit bat. While there are no approved vaccines or treatments, supportive care can improve survival, and candidates for both are in clinical trials.

Containment Measures and Patient Care

The Ethiopian Health Ministry stated that infected individuals have been isolated and are receiving medical treatment. Teams on the ground are also tracing anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and carrying out community-wide screenings. Officials urged the public to remain calm, follow health advisories and seek medical help immediately if symptoms appear.

Tedros stated that the WHO is providing technical and medical assistance to Ethiopia and supporting efforts to prevent the outbreak from spreading across borders.

There is no specific approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for MVD. However, early intensive supportive care, including rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms, can improve survival rates. Prevention relies on avoiding contact with the virus's natural reservoir and infected individuals. Strict infection prevention and control measures are crucial in healthcare settings and when caring for those with the disease.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)