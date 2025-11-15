Ajay Devgn Starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' Released: Here's A List Of His 5 Flop Films

Ajay Devgn Flop Films: Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2' released on 14th November; Here's a list of his 5 films that failed badly at the box office. Check the list here

Ajay Devgn has delivered many memorable hits, but a few of his films failed to perform at the box office. Here are five Ajay Devgn movies that underperformed, along with their approximate collections.

A rare attempt at combining live action and animation, this film was meant for kids and families but couldn't leave an impact. The story felt shallow and failed to engage either group. As a result, the movie collected only about Rs 3.55 crore in India, becoming one of Ajay Devgns biggest box office failures.

Marketed as a high-speed action thriller, Tezz promised excitement but delivered a predictable and uneven experience. Even with a solid cast, the film failed to build tension. It collected around Rs 15.42 crore in India and roughly Rs 26 crore worldwide, marking it as one of Ajay Devgns underperformers.

One of Ajay Devgns most ambitious projects at the time, Raju Chacha boasted grand visuals but lacked a strong and engaging plot. Despite family-friendly moments, audiences didn't connect with it. The film earned only around Rs 10.69 crore in India and about Rs 17.68 crore worldwide, far below expectations.

Packed with style, action, and a star cast, Cash had all the ingredients for a hit but suffered from weak writing and confusing execution. While it tried to be a slick heist thriller, it lacked emotional grip. The movie managed roughly Rs 29 crore gross, failing to recover its budget and ending up as a flop.

Despite its strong message and sincere storytelling, Halla Bol struggled to attract audiences. Many felt the narrative was too heavy, affecting its appeal. As a result, the film collected only about Rs 12.75 crore in India and around Rs 19 crore worldwide, making it a clear box office disappointment.