Ahan Shetty Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Jiya Shankar - Here's The Truth

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, has recently been making headlines-but not for his films. For the past few days, social media has been buzzing with speculation about his alleged relationship with Bigg Boss OTT contestant and Marathi actress Jiya Shankar. Several posts even went as far as claiming that the duo were not only dating but also planning to get married soon. This quickly sparked curiosity among fans, but now the truth is finally out.

Ahan's Team Clears the Air on Viral Rumours

Ahan's spokesperson has firmly dismissed all such claims, calling them“completely baseless.” According to the statement, Ahan is not dating anyone at the moment and is entirely focused on his professional journey. He reportedly has multiple upcoming projects lined up, including the much-talked-about 'Border 2', which is currently one of his top priorities. The clarification comes after days of speculation, ensuring fans that the young actor's full attention remains on strengthening his career in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar continues to be in the spotlight for her personal life as well. The actress, who gained massive popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, was earlier linked to actor Paras Arora, a relationship that often grabbed media attention. However, she too has chosen to remain silent on the recent rumours involving Ahan.

For now, both Ahan and Jiya seem focused on their respective careers, with no indication of a romantic connection between them. As their teams maintain, the dating chatter appears to be nothing more than unfounded gossip. Fans will have to wait and watch if either of them decides to address the matter personally, but at present, the truth is clear, there's no romance brewing between Ahan Shetty and Jiya Shankar.