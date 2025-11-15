Paswan Blasts RJD, Congress For EVM Blame, Provocative Politics

Paswan Urges Opposition to 'Self-Assess'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan lambasted the opposition Mahagathbandhan for constantly finding fault with issues related to EVMs and blaming officials, and said that they would achieve "something better" if they spent time on their own assessment. "Finding fault with every issue, blaming EVMs, and blaming officials. If they spent as much time on their own assessment as they do on finding fault, then Congress and RJD would likely achieve something better. No Bihari tolerates personal comments that go below the limits. The 'Mahagathbandhan' has suffered losses due to this repeatedly," Paswan told ANI.

He further stated that the opposition was engaging in "provocative politics" by citing Gen Z protests that happened in Nepal. "Yesterday, they stated that an atmosphere similar to that of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be created in India. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that Gen Z should play their role. This is provocative politics," Paswan said.

RJD Leader Warns of Street Protests

Earlier, RJD leader Sunil Singh had issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to prevent such incidents from repeating. "Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020. I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage."You will see the common people taking to the streets. We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)