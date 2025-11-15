MK Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Commends Tejashwi After Bihar Win

Stalin Congratulates Nitish, Commends Tejashwi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday congratulated Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on securing a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, while also commending RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for what he described as a "tireless and spirited campaign."

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister said he "warmly congratulated veteran leader Thiru. Nitish Kumar" and wished him well in meeting the aspirations of the people of Bihar. He also appreciated "young leader Thiru. Tejashwi Yadav" for his energetic outreach during the election campaign, adding that both leaders played significant roles in shaping the political contest in the state.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the electoral verdict, Stalin said election outcomes were shaped by multiple factors such as welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging and meticulous management "until the last vote is polled." He noted that the leaders of the INDIA bloc were "seasoned politicians" who were fully capable of interpreting the message delivered by the electorate and recalibrating strategies to confront emerging political challenges.

ECI's Credibility 'at its Lowest Point': Stalin

However, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister strongly criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the results did not absolve the constitutional body of its "misdeeds and reckless actions." He said the credibility of the institution had suffered in recent times, claiming that "the reputation of the ECI is at its lowest point."

Stalin emphasised that India's democratic framework depended on the strength and impartiality of its institutions. "The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more neutral Election Commission," he said, arguing that its conduct should inspire complete confidence "even among those who do not win."

Growing Opposition Scrutiny

While ruling parties at the Centre have consistently dismissed similar allegations from opposition parties, maintaining that the Election Commission functions independently, Stalin's remarks add to the ongoing debate over institutional trust and transparency during elections. Political analysts believe the DMK chief's comments highlight growing opposition scrutiny of electoral mechanisms, even as coalition partners within the INDIA bloc assess the outcome in Bihar and chart their course ahead of upcoming state elections.

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

NDA Seat Tally

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan and Other Parties

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

