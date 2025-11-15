4 Possible Stars Who Could Replace Charlotte Flair In Rhea Ripley's Wargames Squad

WarGames is approaching, and Rhea Ripley's team may need a new face. Four names stand out as potential replacements, each bringing history, momentum, or redemption to the match.

Tiffany Stratton's recent title loss left her without a clear direction. A rematch with Jade Cargill seems unlikely, as the two have already clashed three times with the championship at stake. That rivalry appears closed.

Her absence since dropping the belt could set up a fresh path, and WarGames offers the perfect stage. Stratton was part of last year's contest alongside Nia Jax, though her team fell short. With Jax continuing to cause her trouble, stepping into this year's battle would allow Stratton to reset her momentum. As one of WWE's most prominent women, joining Ripley's side could help her rebuild credibility before the Royal Rumble season.

Bayley's past with Asuka and Kairi Sane is layered. Together, they once dominated the division under the Damage CTRL banner, but that alliance collapsed when the Kabuki Warriors turned on her. Since then, Bayley has shifted into a face role, while the Japanese duo leaned into their heel personas.

Recent weeks have seen Bayley and Lyra Valkyria targeted by the Warriors, which makes her involvement in WarGames logical. Adding Bayley would also open the door for a possible heel turn, given her fluctuating demeanor during matches. A brief moment of respect was even shown when Bayley forced Asuka and Sane away from an attack, hinting at unfinished business that could unfold inside the cage.

Bianca Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41 after suffering a finger injury. Though she has appeared sporadically throughout the year, she has yet to make a full in-ring comeback.

If cleared, WarGames could be the perfect re-entry point. Belair's history with Jade Cargill stretches back two years, making her a natural fit for Ripley's team. She has already proven her toughness in past WarGames matches, including her time in NXT. The EST's athleticism and experience would make her a reliable replacement, while also reigniting rivalries that fans are eager to see revisited.

Lyra Valkyria has fought both Judgment Day and the Kabuki Warriors, often alongside Bayley. Despite setbacks in her feud with Asuka and Sane, her bond with Bayley has endured.

Valkyria is viewed as a rising star who needs strong direction if she isn't positioned in a title chase. WarGames would allow her to showcase why WWE officials continue to invest in her. Her reign as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion already highlighted her potential, but a brutal match like WarGames could cement her standing with fans who crave proof of her toughness.