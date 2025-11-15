Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With Baby Girl: Check Couple's Net Worth, Assets, Lifestyle

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, one of Bollywood's most admired couples, have always captured hearts with their love and talent. Recently, they welcomed a baby girl, adding a new chapter to their joyful journey.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's journey together is a story of love, respect, and shared passion for cinema. The couple met during the making of their film CityLights and quickly formed a strong bond. Over the years, their relationship blossomed into a deep partnership, culminating in their marriage in 2021.

On 15 November 2025, the couple announced they have been blessed with a baby girl. They shared the happy news on Instagram, expressing their gratitude and calling the arrival of their daughter the“greatest blessing.” Fans and colleagues flooded them with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Rajkummar Rao has steadily established himself as one of Bollywood's most talented actors. Over the years, he has accumulated a substantial net worth, estimated to be around ₹80–85 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and digital projects. Patralekhaa, too, enjoys financial stability through her acting career and selective brand collaborations.

On the asset front, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa own a luxurious triple-storey triplex in Juhu, Mumbai, covering approximately 3,456 sq. ft. They purchased the property from actress Janhvi Kapoor for around ₹44 crore. The home features six parking spaces, a private gym, and elegantly designed ivory and off-white interiors that reflect the couple's refined taste. Additionally, Rajkummar boasts an impressive car collection, including an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, which adds to their sophisticated lifestyle.

Beyond films, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa earn through brand endorsements and appearances. Rajkummar is associated with several high-profile brands, while both benefit from selective projects that align with their image. Their combined income ensures a comfortable lifestyle and the ability to invest in personal and professional ventures.