Sania Mirza Birthday: Tennis Star Dated THIS Bollywood Actor Read On

India's famous tennis player Sania Mirza is in the news on her 38th birthday. In an interview, she has opened up about her relationship rumors with actor Shahid Kapoor, in which she also mentioned a statement she made on Karan Johar's show

Sania Mirza is a famous tennis player from India. She was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik but got divorced after a few years. She has spoken about how she is living her life with her son.

Today, Sania Mirza is celebrating her 38th birthday. This time, she gave an interview to Farhan Khan and in this, she revealed many things. Her name was linked with a Bollywood actor.

Sania Mirza's name was linked with actor Shahid Kapoor. When Sania appeared on Karan Johar's show, she said that all these rumors were true.

Sania and Shahid's relationship has been in the news for a long time. The two were in a relationship for a long time, but there are rumors that they broke up due to actor Shahid's possessive nature.

To a question from Karan, Sania Mirza had said that she would hook up with Ranveer Singh, marry Ranbir Kapoor and kill Shahid Kapoor. Sania is still angry with Shahid.

Sania has said that she lives with her son. Talking about work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Deva'.