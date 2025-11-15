IND Vs SA: Indian Cricket Star Seeks Wedding Leave Mid-Series, Move Could Disrupt Team Plans

India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has reportedly requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend his wedding, which is planned for the last week of November. The request comes in the middle of the ongoing South Africa series, and could see him miss the second Test and the three-match ODI leg.

According to the Times of India, Kuldeep is awaiting formal approval from the governing body. A BCCI source confirmed that the team management will decide the number of days off depending on when his services are required. The spinner, engaged earlier in June, has been a regular across formats in recent months, featuring in the England tour, the home series against the West Indies, the Australia white-ball matches, and now the South Africa assignment.

The timing of the wedding coincides with a packed calendar. India are scheduled to face New Zealand after the South Africa series, followed by preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite the workload, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to step away briefly for personal commitments.

His coach Kapil Pandey had earlier revealed during the engagement ceremony that the wedding was initially postponed due to scheduling conflicts.“The IPL has just ended and the England tour will start soon, so players couldn't join. The wedding will be finalised on an auspicious date, probably in November. A starry turnout is expected,” Pandey told the Hindustan Times in June.

The second Test between India and South Africa is set to begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The ODI series will follow from November 30 to December 6, before a five-match T20I series rounds off the tour. Kuldeep's availability for these fixtures remains uncertain until the BCCI finalises his leave.