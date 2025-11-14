FAB's Green Bond Sets New Benchmark With Strong Demand

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

First Abu Dhabi Bank, one of the UAE's largest financial institutions, has successfully priced its EUR 850 million benchmark Regulation S green bond, marking a significant achievement in the sustainable finance space. The bond, set with a five-year maturity and a coupon of 3.1201%, highlights the growing appetite for green debt amid a surge in environmental-conscious investment.

The issuance, which was rated Aa3 by Moody's and AA- by both S&P and Fitch, reflects a stable outlook across these three major rating agencies, reinforcing FAB's strong credit standing. The bond was priced at a spread of 70 basis points over the mid-swap rate, a notable tightening from the initial price guidance, which had been set in the MS+100bps area. This shift indicates robust demand from investors eager to support environmentally sustainable projects.

The final yield was established at 3.122%, providing a favourable return for investors while helping FAB raise significant capital for its green initiatives. The order book for the bond saw strong engagement, peaking at €1.9 billion before settling at €1.4 billion, excluding the joint lead manager interest. This demand oversubscription underscores the increasing interest in green financing, particularly among European institutional investors who are looking to align their portfolios with sustainability goals.

FAB's green bond marks a key step in the bank's strategy to finance projects that have a positive impact on the environment. The bank has made significant strides in promoting green and sustainable finance, with an ongoing commitment to support projects that align with the UAE's vision of a sustainable future. This green bond issuance is part of FAB's broader efforts to tap into the growing pool of capital that is earmarked for sustainable investment.

Sustainability-focused investments have been on the rise globally, with more institutional investors committing to Environmental, Social, and Governance standards. This green bond, which will fund initiatives that have been carefully selected based on their environmental benefits, is expected to attract more institutional capital into FAB's sustainable projects. The bond will support various environmental projects, including renewable energy and climate-change mitigation efforts, helping drive the UAE's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Investor appetite for green bonds has been bolstered by a growing recognition of the importance of integrating sustainability into financial markets. The market for green bonds continues to expand rapidly, with governments, financial institutions, and corporations increasingly issuing these instruments to fund their green initiatives. FAB's latest issuance reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable finance in the region and internationally.

The bond's success comes at a time when the global green bond market is seeing rapid growth. According to recent reports, green bond issuances have surged in 2025, driven by greater regulatory pressure, increased investor demand for sustainable products, and the global shift towards net-zero carbon emissions. FAB's green bond pricing could set a benchmark for similar issuances in the region, with its relatively low yield and strong demand indicating a highly competitive market.

This issuance also serves as a clear signal of the growing importance of ESG principles in the Middle East, where financial institutions are increasingly tapping into sustainable finance to support the region's climate goals. While green finance remains a developing sector in the region, the success of FAB's bond issuance provides further evidence of the market's potential and the growing sophistication of sustainable finance in the UAE.

