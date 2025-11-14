“The Beyond Is Part Of The Here Now Book 2” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

June Raleigh's compelling non-fiction work, The Beyond is Part of the Here Now Book 2, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award. This recognition celebrates books that demonstrate exceptional storytelling, strong character development, and thought-provoking content. Raleigh's latest volume continues her exploration of life's deepest spiritual questions and the mysteries that lie beyond the physical world.

The Beyond is Part of the Here Now Book 2 expands on the themes introduced in the first book and provides an existential account of humanity's relationship with God, the meaning of life, and proof of the afterlife. Drawing from true paranormal encounters collected across the United States, Raleigh presents powerful testimonies involving angels, ghosts, and other unexplainable phenomena. Among these accounts is an actual photograph of a ghost featured in chapter 1. Each story is offered to readers seeking understanding, comfort, and guidance as they navigate their own spiritual journeys. The book blends narrative storytelling with Biblical insight, encouraging readers to reflect on the nature of the soul, the presence of the divine, and the continuation of life beyond death.

Literary Titan praised the book for its heartfelt sincerity and its unique ability to balance the unsettling with the uplifting. Their review highlighted Raleigh's conversational writing style, the emotional resonance of the stories, and the book's powerful message that death is not an end but a transition. Readers are invited to consider their own beliefs, experiences, and losses as they engage with stories that evoke both wonder and comfort.

This award underscores June Raleigh's dedication to documenting spiritual phenomena through her innovative field of Biblical Parapsychology TM. The Beyond is Part of the Here Now Book 2 stands as a meaningful resource for readers who are curious about the afterlife, who find solace in stories of divine intervention, or who seek hope while grappling with grief.

The Beyond is Part of the Here Now Book 2 is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Readers interested in spirituality, faith-based non-fiction, and true paranormal accounts are encouraged to purchase their copy today and experience the award-winning book that is inspiring reflection and conversation across the country.

About the Author

June Raleigh is the founder of the emerging scientific discipline known as Biblical Parapsychology TM, a field that uses Biblical text to help explain paranormal phenomena. She has spent years traveling throughout the United States interviewing individuals about their supernatural experiences and has documented many of these true accounts in her publications. Raleigh holds a ministerial certificate from the Universal Church and writes from a Judeo-Christian perspective. Her body of work includes The Beyond is Part of the Here Now series, The Ghost of the Sundance Kid and Other Stories, Sweet Mystery of Life, and Success Against the Odds. Known for her empathic nature and her ability to capture unretouched images of apparitions, she is dedicated to helping readers understand the eternal nature of the soul and its journey beyond earthly life.