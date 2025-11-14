Dr. Nicholas Kealoha's“Lyme: The Unexpected Illness Solved” Hits #1 Bestseller On Amazon

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Nicholas Kealoha's groundbreaking book, "Lyme: The Unexpected Illness – Solved," has reached #1 in the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome category on Amazon, #2 in the Musculoskeletal Diseases (Kindle Store) category, and #4 in the Mind-Body Connection category.







Revolutionary Book Offers Hope and Healing for Over 300,000 Annual Lyme Disease Sufferers

Dr. Nicholas Kealoha's groundbreaking book,“Lyme: The Unexpected Illness – Solved,” has reached #1 in the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome category on Amazon, #2 in the Musculoskeletal Diseases (Kindle Store) category, and #4 in the Mind-Body Connection category.

The book addresses one of modern medicine's most misunderstood conditions, offering answers to the estimated 300,000+ Americans infected with Lyme disease each year. Many people go undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or dismissed by the medical establishment.

Drawing from over 20 years of research and thousands of clinical hours, Dr. Kealoha challenges outdated medical assumptions and introduces readers to the Neuro-Energetic Stimulation System (NESS). This revolutionary, drug-free therapy targets the root causes of Lyme disease deep within the brain.

Dr. Kealoha states,“NESS represents a shift in how we understand and treat chronic illness-not by suppressing symptoms, but by restoring the brain's ability to heal. My hope is that this book opens the door to a new era of recovery for people who have felt dismissed, misdiagnosed, or told there is no way forward.”

“Lyme: The Unexpected Illness – Solved” provides patients and healthcare providers with:



The hidden history of Lyme disease and why it often remains undiagnosed for years

Critical information about why standard tests fail and what patients need to know for accurate diagnosis

The truth about chronic Lyme disease (CLD) that mainstream medicine often overlooks

Explanations of why antibiotics frequently fail and may even worsen long-term symptoms

Insights into how Lyme mimics over 300 other diseases, including fibromyalgia, MS, and depression

An introduction to NESS: a cutting-edge, drug-free therapy offering new hope

Real patient stories documenting journeys from misdiagnosis to full recovery Natural therapies and neurobiological insights to support healing and resilience

For those living with chronic illness, mystery symptoms, or the devastating effects of Lyme disease, this book offers clarity, hope, and a scientifically grounded path forward-one that treats the whole person, not just a list of symptoms.

About the Author

Dr. Nicholas Kealoha, MD, PhD, DAOM, Director of Neurology at The Einstein Medical Institute, Triple-degree Neuroscientist, Award-Winning Physician, Author, and Co-Inventor of the patented Neuro Energetic Stimulation System® (NESS)-a revolutionary technology that combines ten scientifically proven, non-invasive treatments into one transformative experience. He holds a PhD in Neuroscience and another PhD in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, with over 20 years of research experience.

Dr. Nick is a member of the South Florida Crisis Intervention Team (SFCIT) and was featured on American Milestones for his groundbreaking contributions to neuroscience.

He trains physicians, dentists, and healthcare professionals in advanced diagnostic techniques, emphasizing the emotion-brain-body connection and root-cause medicine.

Dr. Nick continues to inspire both patients and practitioners with his unwavering commitment to healing, innovation, and the fusion of science with holistic insight.

“Lyme: The Unexpected Illness – Solved” is available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon at: