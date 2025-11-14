14 Days To Black Friday, EKOUAER & Arshiner Kick Off Year-End Carnival

MENAFN - GetNews) Pre-Add to Cart to Secure Your Favorite Gifts







As mid-November approaches, the globally anticipated Black Friday shopping season is just around the corner. With only 14 days left until the official start of this year's Black Friday, major brands have begun unveiling their promotional plans. This year, EKOUAER and Arshiner are both focusing on the emotional themes of "Warm Gifting" and "Self-Rewarding," offering consumers a range of soft and comfortable homewear. It's recommended to browse desired items in advance and add them to your shopping list to secure the best deals as soon as the sale begins.

EKOUAER: Spreading Warmth with "Gifts That Hug Back"

EKOUAER's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event will run from November 20 to December 1, 2025, under the theme "Gifts That Hug Back," emphasizing the warmth and companionship that gifts bring. During the event, all products will be available at 30% to 50% off.

Key products include a variety of comfortable homewear, such as:

- Satin Pajama Set: Made from silk-like fabric, perfect for autumn and winter wear.

- Rib-Knit Two-Piece Pajama Set: Featuring a V-neck cut, functional pockets, and an elastic waistband, combining home comfort with versatile style-ideal for vacations or honeymoons.

- Licensed Teddy Bear Pajama Set Adorned with cute and playful pink striped teddy bear prints, it features a classic collar and button-front design for easy wear and removal. The loose-fit pants ensure unrestricted movement during sleep, making it a thoughtful gift for birthdays, bridal showers, and other occasions.







Arshiner: "Twirl Into Holiday Season" with Whimsy and Practicality

Arshiner's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event will take place during the same period, under the theme "Twirl Into Holiday Season." With the slogan "Gift the Joy of Being a Kid," it aims to evoke nostalgic memories of childhood innocence and joy. During the event, select items will be available at up to 50% off.

- Teddy Bear Print Pajamas: Stand out with their vibrant prints and soft texture. The notch collar and full button-front design allow children to dress independently, while the soft, skin-friendly fabric ensures breathability and comfort. The long-sleeve style is suitable for year-round wear and has passed flame-resistant tests, providing safety for children.

- Fashionable Cardigan Sweater: Crafted from soft, lightweight fabric, featuring a simple yet playful design.

- Boys' Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater: Uses cable-knit technology for enhanced warmth. The turtleneck design makes it suitable for wearing alone or layered under outerwear, fitting for various settings like school or outdoor activities.

14-Day Countdown: Plan Ahead for a Stress-Free Shopping Experience

With the Black Friday shopping peak approaching, early preparation is key to a smooth experience. Consumers can:

l Browse the recommended Amazon product pages in advance and add desired items to their cart or wishlist.

l Keep an eye on specific promotion times, particularly on Black Friday (November 28) and Cyber Monday (December 1).

l Allocate their budget wisely based on personal needs and gifting scenarios, prioritizing high-value items.

Black Friday is not just a shopping event but also an opportunity to express emotions and reward oneself. With 14 days to go, take a moment to choose that "gift that hugs back" for yourself and your loved ones. EKOUAER and Arshiner are ready to accompany consumers through a cozy and affordable holiday season with their soft, warm, and comfortable home essentials.

For more information, please visit the EKOUAER and the Arshiner.