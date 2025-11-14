Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. To Hold A Special Meeting Of Shareholders On December 22, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("" or the "") wishes to announce that it will hold a Special Meeting of its Shareholders (the") on December 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM (EST).

Matters to be considered at the Meeting will include the approval and ratification of the license agreement of May 10, 2024 between Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Ltd. (" Diamond Ltd.", a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company) and 3346625 Canada Inc. (" Lassonde Holdings "), the holding company of Mr. Pierre-Paul Lassonde, a control shareholder of Lassonde Industries Inc. (" Lassonde "), two related parties of the Company (the " License Agreement ") as it relates to, among other things, royalty rates paid by Diamond Ltd. to Lassonde Holdings based on sales of D'Ont Poke the Bear (" DPTB ") brands, and also options given by Lassonde Holdings to Diamond Ltd. to acquire the DPTB trademarks at certain times. The License Agreement was previously announced by the Company in a news release dated May 13, 2024.

Further information about the Meeting and the matters to be considered will be included in the Management Information Circular (the " Circular ") being provided in connection with the Meeting. The Notice of Meeting, Circular, and related proxy materials will be filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at by November 28, 2025, and provided to shareholders.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four production facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti and Cielo from Italy; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral, and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; as well as C.K Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine, and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

The Company also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Tag Vodka, Ginslinger Gin, and Barnburner Whisky from Ontario; Cofradia Tequila and Hussong's Tequila from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur and Broker's Gin from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka, and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Bench Beer, Henderson Beer, Niagara Craft Cider, TAG and Ginslinger RTDs, and Darling Mimosas from Ontario; Rodenbach beer from Belgium; La Trappe beer from the Netherlands; and Warsteiner beer from Germany.

