From Hardship To Healing: Paula B. Shares Her Inspiring True Story In Poverty To Power

In her powerful debut memoir, Poverty to Power, Paula B. invites readers into a moving, faith-filled journey through childhood abandonment, early motherhood, heartbreak, and redemption. With raw honesty and heartfelt reflection, Paula reveals how she transformed pain into purpose-offering hope to anyone ready to rise above their circumstances.

From hauling water jugs as a child and living without electricity to rebuilding her life after a natural disaster and becoming a nurse, Paula's story is one of grit, grace, and divine resilience. Through every hardship, she discovered an unshakable faith and inner strength that carried her from survival to success.

Each chapter in Poverty to Power includes inspiring journal reflections and practical insights designed to guide readers through their own transformation. More than a memoir, it's a roadmap for breaking generational cycles and stepping boldly into a life of purpose and peace.

"If you've ever wondered whether you were meant for more," Paula writes, "this book will remind you that your past is part of your story-but it doesn't define your future."

About the Author

Paula B. is a dedicated mother, grandmother, and Registered Nurse whose life showcases resilience and faith in action. Raised in the rural South under difficult circumstances, she overcame adversity through perseverance, education, and grace. Now continuing her work in healthcare, Paula B. encourages others to rise above their past, embrace healing, and live purposefully. Poverty to Power is her debut memoir-a heartfelt testament to grit, growth, and grace in motion.