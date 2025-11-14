Linktour's All-Aluminum Monocoque Cuts Weight While Maintaining Safety
The company addresses this through the use of advanced aluminum alloys and engineering techniques that ensure structural integrity. The monocoque design, where the body and chassis are a single, integrated structure, inherently provides a strong and rigid safety cell for occupants. Furthermore, the innovative Cell-to-Body (CTB) battery integration adds to the overall torsional stiffness of the vehicle.
The use of aluminum also offers advantages in crash energy management, as it can absorb impact forces effectively. By leveraging these advanced materials and structural strategies, Linktour aims to achieve high safety ratings, demonstrating that a lightweight vehicle does not have to compromise on occupant protection. This balance between mass reduction and safety is a key engineering challenge, and Linktour's approach highlights a sophisticated application of material science in pursuit of a greener and safer vehicle.
