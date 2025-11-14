Hill Start Assist And 110 N.M Torque Equip Linktour For Hilly Cities

MENAFN - GetNews) Linktour's engineering team has clearly designed its L6e and L7e models with the specific challenges of European urban topography in mind. With a healthy peak torque of 110 N.m, the vehicles offer confident acceleration and, crucially, steady climbing power on steep inclines.







This torque figure is particularly relevant for a vehicle in this class, ensuring that drivers can maintain pace on hilly streets without strain. Complementing this power is the standard fitment of Hill Start Assist (HAC). This system automatically holds the vehicle stationary for a few seconds after the driver releases the brake pedal on an incline, preventing rollback and allowing a smooth, controlled start. This feature is a significant quality-of-life enhancement, reducing driver anxiety in cities like Lisbon, San Francisco, or Rome's own seven hills.







Paired with a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity from the CTB battery, the vehicle promises composed and predictable handling. These characteristics demonstrate that Linktour has focused not just on flat-land efficiency but on delivering a confident and capable driving experience in a wide variety of urban terrains.