Linktour's Cell-To-Body Battery Design Enhances Safety And Cabin Space

Beyond its advanced aluminum construction, Linktour Automotive is leveraging innovative battery architecture to gain a competitive edge. The company's L6e and L7e models feature a Cell-to-Body (CTB) configuration, a design that integrates the battery pack directly into the vehicle's structural platform.







This engineering approach offers multiple tangible benefits. Firstly, it significantly enhances the structural integrity and rigidity of the vehicle, which contributes to improved crash safety and more responsive handling. By turning the battery into a structural element, the overall vehicle package becomes more efficient and robust. Secondly, the CTB technology liberates valuable interior space that would otherwise be occupied by a self-contained battery case. This allows for more creative cabin design and a more spacious feel for occupants, a crucial advantage in compact urban vehicles.







Coupled with the lightweight aluminum monocoque, the CTB system helps achieve a low center of gravity, further stabilizing the vehicle. This synergy between the battery and the body is a key tenet of modern EV design, and Linktour's implementation indicates a sophisticated understanding of the platform-level engineering required to create compelling, next-generation electric vehicles that are safe, spacious, and fun to drive.