Concord Homes Announces The Launch Of New Northside Drive Development

"Concord Homes"Concord Homes has launched a new residential community on Northside Drive in Cleveland, TN, offering contemporary homes with family-friendly amenities, including a pickleball court, saltwater pool, gym, basketball court, and playground. Located near major destinations and essential services, the development reflects the company's dedication to quality construction, thoughtful design, and long-term community value.

Cleveland, TN - November 14, 2025 - Concord Homes, a respected name in residential construction, announced the launch of its newest community located on Northside Drive in Cleveland, Tennessee. This development showcases their commitment to building high-quality homes that reflect the needs of modern families while enhancing the surrounding community.

Situated in one of Cleveland's most desirable areas, the Northside Drive development offers a combination of contemporary home design, convenience, and family-centered amenities. The neighborhood features a range of on-site offerings, including a pickleball court, saltwater pool, gym, basketball court, and playground, creating a vibrant environment where residents can enjoy daily comfort and recreation without leaving the community.

Along with its resort-style amenities, the new development provides exceptional access to nearby shopping, dining, parks, schools, childcare centers, churches, and outdoor attractions. Its proximity to major destinations such as Ooltewah and Chattanooga further strengthens its appeal for families seeking both convenience and lifestyle value.

Services Provided by the Company

Concord Homes offers comprehensive homebuilding services designed to guide clients through every stage of the residential construction process. As a leading home builder in Ooltewah, Cleveland, TN, and surrounding areas, they remain committed to delivering homes that blend quality, craftsmanship, and long-term value.

Custom Home Design

Their design team collaborates directly with clients to create personalized home plans that balance aesthetic appeal with functional layouts. Each design reflects the homeowner's lifestyle, ensuring a tailored and comfortable living experience.

New Home Construction

Recognized for their structural integrity and attention to detail, they manage every phase of the building process with transparency and precision. Their use of superior materials and skilled construction practices ensures that each home meets high standards of durability and style.

Renovation and Remodeling

For homeowners updating or expanding their living spaces, they provide expert renovation and remodeling services. Their team focuses on enhancing beauty, functionality, and long-term value while preserving the structural soundness of the existing property.

Community Development Projects

Beyond individual homes, they specialize in the development of thoughtfully planned communities. The Northside Drive project exemplifies their dedication to creating neighborhoods that promote connection, offer modern amenities, and support a family-friendly lifestyle.

About the Company

Established with the mission to build homes that last for generations, Concord Homes has earned its reputation as a trusted name in residential construction. Their team of experienced builders and designers is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer-focused service. They strive to create spaces where families can grow, connect, and enjoy a comfortable quality of life, with each development reflecting their vision of thoughtful, long-lasting residential design.