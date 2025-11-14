D-AI And European Parliament Collaborate To Democratise Access To AI Education And Digital Skills Across Europe

Brussels, Belgium - Bijan Burnard, CEO and Founder of D-AI, has announced a strategic cooperation initiative with Members of the European Parliament aimed at expanding public access to education and digital upskilling, ensuring that citizens across the European Union are equipped to participate in the rapidly evolving AI-driven economy. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to reducing inequality in access to knowledge, digital tools, and future employment opportunities.

The cooperation will support the launch of free, nationwide“AI Literacy Academies,” which will be made available both online and through community learning centers. These academies are being designed as open-access education platforms where students, professionals, and adults re-entering the job market can learn foundational and practical skills related to artificial intelligence, data reasoning, and responsible digital participation. The intention is to ensure that AI understanding is no longer limited to those already inside the tech economy, but becomes widely accessible to the general public regardless of economic background or geographic location.

A central component of the initiative is the creation of a European STEM Scholarship Program to support individuals from low-income or underserved communities. The scholarships will offer financial access to higher education, while also enabling mentorship and professional development opportunities that allow students to apply their academic learning within real industry and research contexts. Burnard has emphasized that the long-term stability and competitiveness of Europe's digital economy will depend on expanding the talent pipeline to include those who have historically been excluded from advanced science and technology careers.

In parallel, D-AI has established partnerships with universities across the continent to develop research fellowships, graduate innovation laboratories, and AI-focused thesis and industry collaboration pathways. These academic programs are being created to strengthen Europe's domestic research capacity and to ensure that innovation in artificial intelligence remains rooted in European values, oversight, and human-centric design principles. To support younger learners, D-AI will also sponsor the development of AI readiness curriculum frameworks for secondary schools, helping students ages 11 to 18 build familiarity with computational thinking, data reasoning, digital ethics, and emerging technology applications. The program will also provide training and resources for teachers, enabling schools to integrate AI literacy in a structured and responsible manner.

The collaboration serves a wider purpose: reinforcing Europe's digital sovereignty while promoting a fair and inclusive technological transition. By opening access to education and professional pathways, the initiative aims to create a new generation of European researchers, developers, founders, and digital-era professionals who are equipped to lead in global innovation but rooted in European social and civic values.

Speaking on the partnership, Bijan Burnard stated:

“AI must not become a technology that divides societies into those who benefit and those who are left behind. Our responsibility is to give every citizen the skills, confidence, and opportunity to participate in-and help shape-the AI economy. Education is the foundation of European digital sovereignty.”