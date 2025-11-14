Nathanial George's Mediasavior Unveils“Project Home Screen,” A Game-Changing Attention Grab That Puts Businesses On The Most Valuable Space In America

MENAFN - GetNews)MediaSavior, the company behind some of the most talked-about marketing wins, has announced Project Home Screen - a bold, first-of-its-kind initiative designed to place local businesses directly on the most valuable surface in modern life: the home screens people look at 100 times per day.

“Home screens are the new prime location,” said Nathanial George, Founder of MediaSavior.“People look at them more than social feeds, more than anything. Project Home Screen makes companies famous everywhere.”

Project Home Screen gives businesses what every brand wants but almost nobody has: daily, automatic visibility without the competition. No scrolling, no swiping, no fighting algorithms - just name recognition that builds every single time a phone buzzes with a notification or someone looks at their home screen.

The businesses selected as part of Project Home Screen get instant familiarity, true category dominance, and a presence that spreads across local culture. One brand becomes the name people see in coffee shops, gyms, campuses, and then every time they unlock their phone - a positioning advantage no traditional marketing format delivers.

More Than an App - It's a Movement

Americans spend more than 100 billion hours in mobile apps each year. Apps convert 157% higher than mobile sites. Nearly 90% of mobile internet time happens inside apps. Winning the home screen isn't clever - it's unavoidable. In a world where attention is fragmented, whoever owns the home screen wins the market.

Most businesses think an app alone will change everything. It won't. An app without the right positioning, marketing, and cultural pull is just another icon people ignore. Project Home Screen changes that by giving businesses the strategy, visibility, and momentum needed to turn an app into daily presence. We don't just build the tool - we build the movement that makes it work.

Early rollout and expansion

Project Home Screen began in Nebraska, where initial test markets saw rapid traction, and is now expanding into markets nationwide including Tampa, Columbus, Kansas City, Des Moines, and beyond. A select number of businesses are selected per city.

About Project Home Screen

Project Home Screen is MediaSavior's largest attention initiative to date, built to give all businesses the kind of daily recognition once reserved for major brands. The program is designed to make a company instantly familiar - a crucial psychological factor in real buying decisions.

About MediaSavior

MediaSavior is an Omaha-based digital media and advertising company known for reshaping marketing nationwide. The company builds attention-first marketing systems that merge digital and physical environments to help businesses dominate their local markets.

About Nathanial George

Nathanial George is the entrepreneur behind MediaSavior and one of the most talked-about new voices in modern advertising. His work has sparked national attention through initiatives like BillboardFunnels, which turns digital billboards into measurable sales, and AppSavior, with technology that has powered apps downloaded more than 10 million times. George is known for an unapologetically bold style, a future-focused vision, and a refusal to think small - building what many are calling one of the most disruptive new marketing powerhouses in America.

For media inquires please contact:

MediaSavior Public Relations

...