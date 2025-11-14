Menlo Park, CA - Soft Reboot Wellness, Ketamine Therapy Clinic in Bay Area, celebrates five years of delivering evidence-based, integrative mental health care since its founding in 2020. Founded by Dr. Sara Herman, a Harvard-trained, board-certified anesthesiologist and integrative medicine physician, the practice has established itself as a leader in ultrasound-guided nerve block techniques and psychedelic-assisted healing.

Dr. Sara Herman's journey from high-acuity operating rooms to founding a Bay Area trauma-informed ketamine treatment center reflects her transformation through breathwork, meditation, and mind-body medicine. After her own healing journey through cancer and perimenopause, Dr. Herman reimagined how medical science could meet compassionate care. "True healing happens when we bridge the precision of medicine with the depth of integrative healing," says Dr. Sara Herman, who also offers stellate ganglion block treatment in Bay Area.

The practice addresses root causes rather than symptoms for conditions like depression, anxiety, trauma, and chronic stress. Dr. Herman, who provides ultrasound guided SGB in Menlo Park, CA, recently presented an innovative nerve block technique at the 2025 American Society of Anesthesiologists national meeting, positioning Soft Reboot Wellness at the forefront of treatments for Long COVID, POTS, and PTSD.

Each ketamine protocol is individualized as a supported healing process rather than quick-fix intervention. New clients commit to at least two sessions ensuring proper preparation and integration around ketamine sessions. Most clients complete weekly 2-hour-15-minute sessions for 4–12 weeks, followed by gradually lengthened booster appointments sustaining progress and deepening neuroplastic healing. This structured cadence allows for meaningful nervous system recalibration and durable transformation rather than temporary relief.

Dr. Sara Herman, owner of an IV ketamine clinic in Bay Area Menlo Park, continues expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapies through partnerships with Thank You Life and Enthea, plus her co-founded nonprofit, Soul Strides Journey, Inc. Every treatment integrates neuroscience, psychopharmacology, and somatic awareness within a warm, trauma-informed setting.

Visit to learn more about science-backed, soul-centered healing and begin your journey toward lasting transformation.