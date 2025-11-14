Neul20s Unveils Barrier-Focused Duo: Spicule CICA Foam Cleanser And Centelsome 5X Soothing Toner For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative K-Beauty Brand Delivers Science-Backed, Empathy-Driven Solutions to Strengthen Skin Health and Promote Clear, Comfortable Complexions.

Neul20s, a pioneering K-beauty brand dedicated to barrier health and transparency, today launched its latest innovations: the low-pH Spicule CICA Foam Cleanser and Centelsome 5X Soothing Toner. This streamlined 2-step routine is crafted for ingredient-savvy consumers dealing with sensitive or acne-prone skin, offering gentle cleansing and soothing hydration without compromising the skin's natural defenses. Drawing on exosome-inspired technology and Centella complexes, these products emphasize education on low-pH cleansing and barrier care, positioning Neul20s as a leader in empathetic, science-led skincare.







The Spicule CICA Foam Cleanser redefines daily cleansing with a pH-balanced formula (around 5.5) that harnesses natural marine spicules for mild exfoliation, removing dead skin cells and impurities while supporting the skin's natural renewal process. Key ingredients include CICA (Centella Asiatica) for calming irritation, BHA for gentle pore cleansing, a 10-Hyaluronic Acid Complex for deep hydration, probiotics to bolster the microbiome, and tea tree known for its calming properties. Dermatologist-tested, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from 20 harmful ingredients, this CICA cleanser is ideal for sensitive skin routines, helping to prevent stripping and promote a healthier barrier. Users report smoother texture and reduced acne flare-ups, making it a must-have for those seeking effective yet non-irritating low-pH cleansers.

Complementing the cleanser is the Centelsome 5X Soothing Toner, an exosome-inspired powerhouse featuring a 5X Core Complex with Centella Asiatica, Asiaticoside, Asiatic Acid, Madecassic Acid, and nano-absorption exosomes that deeply hydrates and helps to soothe. Infused with 30% green tea water for instant calming, plus panthenol, evening primrose oil, and canola oil rich in vitamins A, B, and E, this Centella toner delivers intense hydration, soothes irritation, and supports a healthier-looking complexion. Dermatologist-tested, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from 20 harmful ingredients, it's produced in GMP-certified facilities. As part of a simple routine-cleanse then tone-this duo educates on why barrier-respecting steps matter, helping users achieve clearer, more resilient skin without complexity.

“We built Neul20s around one idea: better skin begins with a healthier barrier. This launch brings a streamlined two-step-cleanse, then soothe with Centella and exosome-inspired complexes-so sensitive and acne-prone skin can look clear and feel comfortable,” said the Neul20s Support Team.

This launch highlights Neul20s' commitment to product education and transparent ingredient sourcing, appealing to beauty editors and skincare journalists in the U.S. and Canada, as well as estheticians and creators who advocate for barrier care. By sharing the brand's story of science-led innovation and empathy for sensitive skin needs, Neul20s invites media and consumers to explore how these products can enhance daily routines with clear, evidence-based benefits.

The Spicule CICA Foam Cleanser and Centelsome 5X Soothing Toner are available for purchase on the Neul20s website. Explore the full collection for more barrier-focused options, and visit the Neul20s website for educational resources on sensitive skin routines.

About Neul20s:

Neul20s is a science-led, empathy-driven K-beauty brand prioritizing skin barrier health, transparency, and authenticity. Combining innovative Korean formulations with natural ingredients, Neul20s empowers users to achieve radiant, confident skin. Learn more at .