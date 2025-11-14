Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market Worth US$110.61 Billion By 2030 With 38.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The prominent players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (US), Oracle (US)"Browse 902 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 711 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Offering (Integrated), Function (Diagnosis, Genomic, Precision Medicine, Radiation, Immunotherapy, Pharmacy, Supply Chain), Application (Clinical), End User (Hospitals), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market, valued at US$14.92 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 38.6%, reaching US$21.66 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$110.61billion by 2030. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, linked with an increasing geriatric population, puts substantial financial pressure on healthcare providers. There is a rising need for the early detection of conditions such as dementia and cardiovascular disorders. This can be done by analysing imaging data to recognize patterns, which helps create personalized treatment plans.

Download PDF Brochure:

By tools, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market for machine learning has been bifurcated into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning, and other machine learning technologies. The deep learning segment accounted for the largest share of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market in 2024. The capability to process vast amounts of unstructured medical data, such as electronic health records (HER), imaging, and genomics, allows accurate disease diagnosis and prediction. The integration of deep learning into healthcare is significantly boosting the AI in healthcare market, leading to substantial investments in diagnostic tools and predictive analytics. As computational power and data availability continue to increase, deep learning is set to unlock further advancements, solidifying its position as a key enabler of next-generation healthcare technologies.

By end user, the AI in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users. In 2024, healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the AI in healthcare market. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing budgets of hospitals to improve the quality of care provided and reduce the cost of care.

By geography, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing substantial growth in adopting AI technologies within the healthcare sector, driven by a combination of demographic shifts, technological advancements, and increased investments in innovation. The rising elderly population in the region is a key factor, with the proportion of individuals aged 65 years and above increasing significantly. The demand for advanced healthcare solutions has surged as the aging population faces chronic and age-related conditions, necessitating efficient diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment tools. AI technologies are being integrated into various healthcare applications, including predictive analytics, telemedicine, medical imaging, and patient management systems. These innovations aim to address gaps in healthcare access, improve diagnostic accuracy, and streamline operations across the region.

Request Sample Pages:

The prominent players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (US), Oracle (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Merative (IBM) (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), among others. These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market.