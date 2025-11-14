Myelofibrosis Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 5,638 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight
"Myelofibrosis Market Size"Myelofibrosis Market Include Novartis, AstraZeneca, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Ohmoncology, Geron Corporation, Incyte Corporation, Keros Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Celgene/Bristol-Myers Squibb, MorphoSys, Imago BioSciences, PharmaEssentia, Novartis, SecuraBio, Pharmaxis, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, Galecto Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, NS Pharma, Roche, and others.
The Myelofibrosis market in the 7MM is set to grow significantly, found to be USD 2.6 billion in 2025. Myelofibrosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. The United States dominates the Myelofibrosis market, holding nearly USD 1.7 billion of the total value in 2024. JAK inhibitors remain the backbone of treatment, with JAKAFI/JAKAVI leading the market at around USD 1.5 billion in 2024 due to its proven efficacy in symptom relief, spleen reduction, and quality-of-life improvement.
DelveInsight's report, “Myelofibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the disorder, including detailed historical and projected epidemiology, along with market size and share across the seven major markets (7MM)-the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report examines emerging therapies, current treatment approaches, individual drug market performance, and market trends from 2020 through 2034. It further assesses treatment algorithms, key market drivers and challenges, and existing unmet needs to identify growth prospects and evaluate the market's overall potential.
Myelofibrosis Market Report Key Facts
-
In 2024, the myelofibrosis market size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD ~1,700 million, which is further expected to increase by 2034.
In the 7MM, among all the therapies JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) accounted for the largest market size in 2024, with approximately USD ~1,500 million.
JAK inhibitors have emerged as the centerpiece of pharmacologic therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, providing unprecedented benefits in terms of spleen shrinkage, symptom improvement, and quality of life that can enhance longevity in patients with advanced disease.
According to the estimates, the highest market size of Myelofibrosis is found in the United States, followed by Japan.
In 2024, the total number of prevalent myelofibrosis cases across the 7MM was approximately 55,900, with this number expected to grow throughout the forecast period (2020–2034).
Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent myelofibrosis cases, followed by Spain, while the UK had the fewest cases in 2024.
When categorized by risk level-low, intermediate-1, intermediate-2, and high-the high-risk group represented the largest patient population in the United States in 2024.
In September 2025, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI ), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that it has completed enrollment in the Phase 3 SENTRY trial, which is evaluating selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients.
In July 2025, Incyte announced that the Phase I data in patients with myelofibrosis as monotherapy and in combination with ruxolitinib are anticipated in the second half of 2025.
In June 2025, QIAGEN and Incyte announced a new global collaboration to develop a novel diagnostic panel to support Incyte's extensive portfolio of investigational therapies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including Incyte's monoclonal antibody INCA033989.
In January 2025:- Sumitomo Pharma America Inc.:- This study is a Phase 1/2, multicenter, dose-escalation, open-label trial to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of nuvisertib (TP-3654) in patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary MF.
In January 2025:- Keros Therapeutics Inc.:- KER-050 is an investigational therapeutic protein designed to increase red blood cell and platelet production by inhibiting the signaling of a subset of the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-ß) family of proteins to promote hematopoiesis. It is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Myelofibrosis (MF)
In January 2025:- Geron Corporation:- The purpose of the study is to evaluate the overall survival of participants treated with imetelstat compared to best available therapy with intermediate-2 or high-risk Myelofibrosis (MF) who are relapsed/refractory (R/R) to Janus Kinase (JAK)-Inhibitor treatment.
In January 2025:- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.:- This is a global, multicenter, 2-part study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of selinexor plus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor (JAKi) treatment-naïve myelofibrosis (MF) participants. The study will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1 (open-label) and Phase 3 (double-blind). Phase 1 (enrollment completed) was an open-label evaluation of the safety and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib and included a dose escalation using a standard 3+3 design (Phase 1a) and a dose expansion part (Phase 1b).
In January 2025:- Ryvu Therapeutics SA:- The objective of this clinical trial is to evaluate the efficacy (how well the drug works), safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of the study drug, RVU120, in treating adult patients with intermediate or high-risk, primary or secondary myelofibrosis. RVU120 will be given as a single agent or in combination with ruxolitinib.
The leading Myelofibrosis Companies such as Incyte Corporation, Keros Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, PharmaEssentia, Novartis, SecuraBio, Pharmaxis, Novartis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Ohmoncology, Geron Corporation, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, Galecto Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, Celgene/Bristol-Myers Squibb, MorphoSys, Imago BioSciences, and Roche.
Myelofibrosis pipeline includes drugs such as BESREMi (PharmaEssentia and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals), INCB057643 (Incyte), XPOVIO (Karyopharm Therapeutics), RYTELO (Geron), REBLOZYL (Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck), Navtemadlin (Kartos Therapeutics), Pelabresib (Novartis), Bomedemstat (Merck), TL-895 (Telios Pharma), RVU120 (Ryvu Therapeutics), TP-3654 (Sumitomo Pharma), SNT-5505 (Syntara), DISC-0974 (Disc Medicine), and ELZONRIS (Menarini Group), among others
Myelofibrosis Overview
Myelofibrosis is a rare, chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm characterized by the abnormal proliferation of bone marrow stem cells, leading to progressive fibrosis, impaired hematopoiesis, and extramedullary blood formation. The disease arises from acquired mutations-most commonly JAK2, CALR, or MPL -that dysregulate the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, resulting in symptoms such as severe anemia, splenomegaly, fatigue, night sweats, bone pain, and weight loss. As bone marrow scarring worsens, patients often develop cytopenias and an increased risk of acute myeloid leukemia transformation. Diagnosis is based on blood tests, bone marrow biopsy, and molecular profiling. Treatment focuses on symptom management and disease modification through JAK inhibitors (e.g., ruxolitinib, fedratinib), anemia-directed therapies, and splenomegaly control. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation remains the only curative option but is limited to select candidates due to its risks. Ongoing research into targeted and combination therapies aims to improve survival, quality of life, and long-term outcomes for affected individuals.
Myelofibrosis Market Outlook
The myelofibrosis market is expanding rapidly, driven by unmet needs beyond current JAK inhibitor therapies. In 2024, the total market size across the 7MM reached approximately USD 2.2 billion, with the United States contributing nearly USD 1.7 billion -over 75% of total revenue. Within Europe, Germany led the EU4+UK market, while the UK represented the smallest share.
JAK inhibitors remain the backbone of treatment, with JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) expected to retain market leadership through 2034. Despite newer approvals- INREBIC (2019), VONJO (2022), and OJJAARA (2023) -none have displaced ruxolitinib as the dominant revenue driver.
Going forward, pipeline therapies such as Navtemadlin, Selinexor, Imetelstat, Luspatercept, and Pelabresib are expected to reshape the competitive landscape, especially as combination or post-JAK options.
Myelofibrosis Epidemiology
In 2024, the total prevalence of myelofibrosis across the 7MM was approximately 55,900 cases, with numbers expected to rise through 2034. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest diagnosed prevalence, while the UK had the lowest. In the US, high-risk myelofibrosis represented the largest patient group, with primary myelofibrosis accounting for around 75% of cases. Age distribution showed that patients aged 70 and above formed the largest segment (~12,100 cases). Additionally, JAK2 mutations were present in roughly 60% of US cases.
The Report Covers the Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmented as -
-
Total Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Transplant Eligible/Ineligible Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Molecular Alterations in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Myelofibrosis cases Based on Risk Stratification in the 7MM (2020-2034)
Myelofibrosis Competitive Landscape and Therapeutics
The myelofibrosis treatment pipeline is rapidly evolving, with multiple mid- and late-stage therapies poised to reshape the market. Key emerging candidates include XPOVIO (Karyopharm), Elritercept (Takeda/Keros), Navtemadlin (Kartos), Pelabresib (Novartis), INCB057643 (Incyte), and Bomedemstat (Merck), many of which are being tested across different treatment lines and in combination with existing JAK inhibitors.
Notable innovations include Incyte's BET inhibitor INCB057643, now in Phase II trials with ruxolitinib, and RYTELO (imetelstat), a telomerase inhibitor demonstrating disease-modifying effects in Phase III studies for JAK-inhibitor–refractory patients. Elritercept, an activin inhibitor targeting anemia in hematologic cancers, is advancing through Phase II under a global licensing deal with Takeda.
As these therapies progress toward approval, they are expected to broaden treatment mechanisms beyond JAK inhibition, establish new standards of care, and significantly expand the myelofibrosis market.
Emerging and Marketed Myelofibrosis Therapies Covered in the Report Include
-
Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation
KER-050: Keros Therapeutics
Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology
Navitoclax (ABT-263): AbbVie
Parsaclisib (INCB050465): Incyte
REBLOZYL (Luspatercept/ACE-536): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb
Pelabresib: MorphoSys
And Many Others
Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment
The treatment goal for most patients with myelofibrosis is to relieve symptoms, reduce an enlarged spleen, improve blood cell counts (i.e., anemia), and reduce the risk of complications. No drug therapy can cure myelofibrosis. The only potential cure for myelofibrosis is allogeneic stem cell transplantation, but this procedure is risky for older patients and those with other health problems. As myelofibrosis primarily affects older adults, stem cell transplantation is not a treatment option for most myelofibrosis patients. For most people with myelofibrosis, treatment remains aimed at controlling disease symptoms and complications, enhancing the quality of life, and extending survival.
Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively engaged in the development of therapies for Myelofibrosis, a serious bone marrow disorder. Among these companies, Incyte Corporation takes a prominent position, with its Myelofibrosis drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage of clinical development, specifically in Phase III trials.
Myelofibrosis Market Drivers
-
Rising Disease Awareness & Diagnosis: Improved detection and risk stratification (low to high-risk) are increasing patient identification globally.
Expanding Treatment Options: Approval of multiple JAK inhibitors (JAKAFI, INREBIC, VONJO, OJJAARA) and a robust pipeline of novel agents (Navtemadlin, Imetelstat, Pelabresib) drive market growth.
High Unmet Need: Limited curative options (allogeneic stem cell transplant) create strong demand for effective therapies, especially for patients with anemia, splenomegaly, and constitutional symptoms.
Innovation in Mechanisms of Action: Emerging drugs targeting telomerase, BET proteins, and activin signaling broaden treatment strategies beyond JAK inhibition.
US Market Dominance & Healthcare Spending: Large patient population and high willingness to pay in the US support revenue growth.
Myelofibrosis Market Barriers
-
Limited Curative Options: Stem cell transplantation is available only for a small subset of patients.
Side Effects & Safety Concerns: JAK inhibitors and some emerging therapies have notable toxicities (e.g., encephalopathy with fedratinib).
Patent Expiries: Upcoming patent losses (e.g., JAKAFI in 2027–2028) may reduce revenue and increase competition from generics.
High Treatment Costs: Novel therapies and combination regimens may face affordability and reimbursement challenges in certain regions.
Complex Disease Management: Variability in disease risk, primary vs. secondary myelofibrosis, and mutation status complicates treatment decisions.
Leading Companies in the Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Include
Table of Content (TOC)
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary
3. Myelofibrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis
4. Myelofibrosis Market Overview at a Glance
5. Myelofibrosis Background and Overview
6. Myelofibrosis Patient Journey
7. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Myelofibrosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Myelofibrosis Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Myelofibrosis Treatment
11. Myelofibrosis Marketed Products
12. Myelofibrosis Emerging Therapies
13. Myelofibrosis Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute Analysis
15. Myelofibrosis Market Outlook (7 major markets)
16. Myelofibrosis Access and Reimbursement Overview
17. KOL Views on the Myelofibrosis Market.
18. Myelofibrosis Market Drivers
19. Myelofibrosis Market Barriers
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
