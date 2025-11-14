Myelofibrosis Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 5,638 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

Myelofibrosis Market Report Key Facts

Myelofibrosis Overview

Myelofibrosis is a rare, chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm characterized by the abnormal proliferation of bone marrow stem cells, leading to progressive fibrosis, impaired hematopoiesis, and extramedullary blood formation. The disease arises from acquired mutations-most commonly JAK2, CALR, or MPL -that dysregulate the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, resulting in symptoms such as severe anemia, splenomegaly, fatigue, night sweats, bone pain, and weight loss. As bone marrow scarring worsens, patients often develop cytopenias and an increased risk of acute myeloid leukemia transformation. Diagnosis is based on blood tests, bone marrow biopsy, and molecular profiling. Treatment focuses on symptom management and disease modification through JAK inhibitors (e.g., ruxolitinib, fedratinib), anemia-directed therapies, and splenomegaly control. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation remains the only curative option but is limited to select candidates due to its risks. Ongoing research into targeted and combination therapies aims to improve survival, quality of life, and long-term outcomes for affected individuals.

Myelofibrosis Market Outlook

The myelofibrosis market is expanding rapidly, driven by unmet needs beyond current JAK inhibitor therapies. In 2024, the total market size across the 7MM reached approximately USD 2.2 billion, with the United States contributing nearly USD 1.7 billion -over 75% of total revenue. Within Europe, Germany led the EU4+UK market, while the UK represented the smallest share.

JAK inhibitors remain the backbone of treatment, with JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) expected to retain market leadership through 2034. Despite newer approvals- INREBIC (2019), VONJO (2022), and OJJAARA (2023) -none have displaced ruxolitinib as the dominant revenue driver.

Going forward, pipeline therapies such as Navtemadlin, Selinexor, Imetelstat, Luspatercept, and Pelabresib are expected to reshape the competitive landscape, especially as combination or post-JAK options.

However, curative treatments remain scarce, with allogeneic transplantation limited to select patients, underscoring continued opportunity for disease-modifying or safer long-term therapies.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology

In 2024, the total prevalence of myelofibrosis across the 7MM was approximately 55,900 cases, with numbers expected to rise through 2034. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest diagnosed prevalence, while the UK had the lowest. In the US, high-risk myelofibrosis represented the largest patient group, with primary myelofibrosis accounting for around 75% of cases. Age distribution showed that patients aged 70 and above formed the largest segment (~12,100 cases). Additionally, JAK2 mutations were present in roughly 60% of US cases.

The Report Covers the Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmented as -



Total Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Transplant Eligible/Ineligible Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Molecular Alterations in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM (2020-2034) Myelofibrosis cases Based on Risk Stratification in the 7MM (2020-2034)

Myelofibrosis Competitive Landscape and Therapeutics

The myelofibrosis treatment pipeline is rapidly evolving, with multiple mid- and late-stage therapies poised to reshape the market. Key emerging candidates include XPOVIO (Karyopharm), Elritercept (Takeda/Keros), Navtemadlin (Kartos), Pelabresib (Novartis), INCB057643 (Incyte), and Bomedemstat (Merck), many of which are being tested across different treatment lines and in combination with existing JAK inhibitors.

Notable innovations include Incyte's BET inhibitor INCB057643, now in Phase II trials with ruxolitinib, and RYTELO (imetelstat), a telomerase inhibitor demonstrating disease-modifying effects in Phase III studies for JAK-inhibitor–refractory patients. Elritercept, an activin inhibitor targeting anemia in hematologic cancers, is advancing through Phase II under a global licensing deal with Takeda.

As these therapies progress toward approval, they are expected to broaden treatment mechanisms beyond JAK inhibition, establish new standards of care, and significantly expand the myelofibrosis market.

Emerging and Marketed Myelofibrosis Therapies Covered in the Report Include



Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

KER-050: Keros Therapeutics

Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology

Navitoclax (ABT-263): AbbVie

Parsaclisib (INCB050465): Incyte

REBLOZYL (Luspatercept/ACE-536): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb

Pelabresib: MorphoSys And Many Others

Explore More About Ongoing Pipeline Development Activities in the Myelofibrosis Market @ Myelofibrosis Drugs and Companies

Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

The treatment goal for most patients with myelofibrosis is to relieve symptoms, reduce an enlarged spleen, improve blood cell counts (i.e., anemia), and reduce the risk of complications. No drug therapy can cure myelofibrosis. The only potential cure for myelofibrosis is allogeneic stem cell transplantation, but this procedure is risky for older patients and those with other health problems. As myelofibrosis primarily affects older adults, stem cell transplantation is not a treatment option for most myelofibrosis patients. For most people with myelofibrosis, treatment remains aimed at controlling disease symptoms and complications, enhancing the quality of life, and extending survival.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively engaged in the development of therapies for Myelofibrosis, a serious bone marrow disorder. Among these companies, Incyte Corporation takes a prominent position, with its Myelofibrosis drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage of clinical development, specifically in Phase III trials.

Myelofibrosis Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness & Diagnosis: Improved detection and risk stratification (low to high-risk) are increasing patient identification globally.

Expanding Treatment Options: Approval of multiple JAK inhibitors (JAKAFI, INREBIC, VONJO, OJJAARA) and a robust pipeline of novel agents (Navtemadlin, Imetelstat, Pelabresib) drive market growth.

High Unmet Need: Limited curative options (allogeneic stem cell transplant) create strong demand for effective therapies, especially for patients with anemia, splenomegaly, and constitutional symptoms.

Innovation in Mechanisms of Action: Emerging drugs targeting telomerase, BET proteins, and activin signaling broaden treatment strategies beyond JAK inhibition. US Market Dominance & Healthcare Spending: Large patient population and high willingness to pay in the US support revenue growth.

Myelofibrosis Market Barriers



Limited Curative Options: Stem cell transplantation is available only for a small subset of patients.

Side Effects & Safety Concerns: JAK inhibitors and some emerging therapies have notable toxicities (e.g., encephalopathy with fedratinib).

Patent Expiries: Upcoming patent losses (e.g., JAKAFI in 2027–2028) may reduce revenue and increase competition from generics.

High Treatment Costs: Novel therapies and combination regimens may face affordability and reimbursement challenges in certain regions. Complex Disease Management: Variability in disease risk, primary vs. secondary myelofibrosis, and mutation status complicates treatment decisions.

Leading Companies in the Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Include

Notable players in the Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Include Incyte Corporation, Keros Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, PharmaEssentia, Novartis, SecuraBio, Pharmaxis, Novartis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Ohmoncology, Geron Corporation, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, Galecto Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, Celgene/Bristol-Myers Squibb, MorphoSys, Imago BioSciences, and Roche.

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Myelofibrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Myelofibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Myelofibrosis Background and Overview

6. Myelofibrosis Patient Journey

7. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Myelofibrosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Myelofibrosis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Myelofibrosis Treatment

11. Myelofibrosis Marketed Products

12. Myelofibrosis Emerging Therapies

13. Myelofibrosis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Myelofibrosis Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Myelofibrosis Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Myelofibrosis Market.

18. Myelofibrosis Market Drivers

19. Myelofibrosis Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.