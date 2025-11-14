Waterview Aged Care Facility Awarded Best Nursing Home City Of Lake Macquarie In 2025 Quality Business Awards

Lake Macquarie, NSW - Waterview Aged Care Facility has been recognised as the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Nursing Home in the City of Lake Macquarie, NSW. This prestigious accolade highlights the facility's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, professionalism, and dedication to the wellbeing of its residents.

The Quality Business Awards celebrate Australian businesses that consistently deliver excellence in service and customer satisfaction. With this honour, Waterview Aged Care Facility joins a select group recognised for achieving high standards in their industry and for their ongoing contribution to the local community.

Located in the heart of Lake Macquarie, Waterview Aged Care Facility offers a warm, supportive environment that focuses on dignity, comfort, and engagement for its residents. Through compassionate staff, modern amenities, and personalised care plans, the facility has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional aged care services. Each resident is treated as part of the family, with care tailored to their individual needs, preferences, and life stories. The dedicated team of skilled professionals at Waterview are passionate about creating a safe, nurturing home environment that fosters belonging, comfort, and community connection.

Beyond its quality care, Waterview places strong emphasis on community integration and innovation. The facility regularly engages with local organisations and initiatives, helping residents stay connected with the broader Lake Macquarie community. Its continuous improvement in clinical practices and service delivery ensures residents receive the best possible care in an environment that prioritises both safety and happiness.

Residents' families have shared heartfelt praise for Waterview Aged Care Facility, highlighting the exceptional standard of care and compassion shown by staff. One family member expressed how their mother has been there for two years and“loves it,” describing the team as“outstanding” and saying they“couldn't recommend it more.” Another visitor noted the beautiful environment and“lovely staff,” sharing how residents are made to feel special on their birthdays and that their family enjoyed a memorable visit and lunch celebration. A third reviewer reflected that their mother was“the happiest I had seen her in years,” thanking the team for their unwavering care and kindness right up until her passing at age 95. Collectively, these reviews showcase Waterview's dedication to creating a supportive, joyful, and family-focused environment for all residents.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Waterview Aged Care Facility please visit and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -