Wonderfi Reports Q3 2025 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30th, 2025. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Q3 Financial Highlights:



Achieved approximately $11.7 million in revenue and interest income in Q3 2025, representing a 47.5% increase when compared to Q3 2024.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare surpassed $2.3 billion in client assets under custody as of September 30, 2025.

When removing non-cash items such as share-based payments and depreciation and amortization, WonderFi achieved positive adjusted EBITDA compared to a loss during the same period in 2024. Bitbuy and Coinsquare launched 6 new tradeable assets, which resulted in $13.7M of incremental trading volume

Subsequent to Q3:

On November 10, 2025, the Company announced that Robinhood Markets, Inc. exercised its right to extend the outside date for the completion of its indirect acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of WonderFi (the "Transaction") to December 19, 2025. As previously disclosed, due to the fact that certain of the integration enhancements require additional development work and regulatory approval, WonderFi anticipates that the Transaction will close in the first half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing of the Transaction as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated May 12, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). The parties are discussing an amendment to the Arrangement Agreement that WonderFi expects will, subject to final agreement, further extend the outside date of the Transaction to allow for the additional time required to close the Transaction.

Access to Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada, at .

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit .

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Media / Investor Relations

Charlie Aikenhead

WonderFi

...

Financial Measures and Adjusted EBITDA

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles) is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes), changes in fair value of derivatives, and transaction and acquisition-related expenses.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of the Company's ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with IFRS or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA does have limitations as some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control, including, specifically, the financial outlook of the Company and the proposed closing date of the Transaction. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the ability to realize on cost saving measures; the Company's limited operating history; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Transaction, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the proposed Transaction; the competitive nature of the technology industry; unproven markets for the Company's product offerings; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; and those factors described in the Company's management information circular dated June 13, 2025, and its most recent annual information form dated March 29, 2025 and management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.