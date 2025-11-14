Quantum Qastle Wallet Sets New Industry Standards With Strong 14-Day Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. released early performance data for its recently launched Qastle wallet application on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The application, which incorporates quantum entropy technology from Quantum eMotion Corp., recorded strong measurable activity in installation volume, user ratings, stability indicators, and early-stage revenue during its first 14 days of availability.

According to platform analytics, Qastle recorded a combined 1,579 installs, a 4.93★ average rating, and more than 170 user reviews across both mobile storefronts. The application reported $10K in revenue, approximately $53–$56 ARPPU, and a ~12% paying-user conversion rate during the same period. Both iOS and Android dashboards indicated a 100% crash-free rate throughout the initial launch window.

Early Metrics (First 14 Days)

. 1,579 total installs (iOS + Android)

. 4.93★ average rating across platforms

. 170+ five-star reviews

. $10K in early revenue

. ARPPU exceeding $53

. ~12% paying-user conversion rate

. 25% App Store product-page conversion rate

. 100% crash-free stability on iOS and Android

. Near-perfect retention among first-opens

These performance indicators significantly exceed early-stage benchmarks for financial and Web3 applications, where typical app-store conversion rates average 3–7%, paying-user conversion averages 1–3%, and early monetization is rare. Qastle is demonstrating superior traction on every key metric: trust, engagement, stability, and revenue generation.

Expected Projected Revenue

Qastle's expected first year revenue is projected to be between $750k-$1,500,000 USD

Early-Stage Benchmark Comparison

At the two-week mark, Qastle's launch performance exceeded several commonly observed industry norms for new crypto wallet applications. A data-based comparison provides insight into early-stage adoption, stability, user engagement, and monetization behavior.

Crash-Free Stability

Typical new wallets report crash-free stability rates between 90–95%. Qastle recorded a 100% crash-free rate during the initial launch period.

App Store Conversion Rate

New applications in this category frequently convert 3–8% of product page views into installs. Qastle's recorded conversion rate was 25%, representing a significantly higher level of storefront engagement.

User Rating

Early-stage wallet applications often receive ratings in the 3.5–4.2★ range as they undergo refinement and performance adjustments. Qastle reported an average rating of 4.94★ across platforms.

Review Density (Review-to-Download Ratio)

Most new wallet applications generate reviews from approximately 1–3% of their user base. Qastle reported a review-to-download ratio of 10–15%, indicating above-average user participation in feedback.

ARPPU (Average Revenue Per Paying User)

Industry benchmarks for ARPPU during early launch phases generally fall between $1 and $10. Qastle reported an ARPPU between $53 and $56.

Paying-User Conversion

Conversion rates for paying users in new wallet applications typically range from 1–3%. Qastle recorded a conversion rate of approximately 12% during the 14-day period.

Crash Rate

Crash rates among new applications in the category commonly range from 0.2–1.0%. Qastle reported a crash rate of 0%.

Early Revenue

Most new consumer wallet applications generate minimal or no revenue during their early launch phases. Qastle reported approximately $10,000 in revenue during its first 13 days.

Early monetization within the crypto wallet sector is not commonly observed. Several established applications in this category, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, and Coinbase Wallet, did not introduce monetization features during their early development phases. The presence of early revenue activity positions Qastle differently from many early-stage entrants in the Web3 wallet market.

What These Metrics Say About Qastle as a Product

Immediate product–market fit

People download it → they open it → they stay → they pay → they leave 5-star reviews.

This behavior pattern is rare, especially in wallets.

Users view quantum security as real value

Qastle's positioning around true quantum entropy isn't theoretical-

it is converting directly into revenue, retention, and reputation.

UI and onboarding are resonating

Low friction, high clarity, and strong trust signals are driving exceptional engagement.

The engineering foundation is solid

Zero crashes + high retention = a wallet built with stability, security, and reliability at its core.

Qastle is outperforming early-stage crypto wallets in nearly every category

Conversion, revenue, ratings, review density, retention, and stability all indicate early dominance.

This is the kind of early data investors and analysts look for when identifying category-defining products.

Quantum-Secured Wallet Adoption Surges

Qastle's rapid momentum is driven by its position as the world's first mainstream hot wallet secured by true quantum entropy via Quantum eMotion's QRNG2, an innovation that protects users from future quantum threats today. The wallet's architecture, user experience, and security model have produced unusually high satisfaction rates and exceptional early retention.

Executive Statements

“Qastle is proving exactly what we envisioned-a secure, quantum-grade hot wallet designed for the future and trusted by the mainstream. The numbers speak for themselves,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies.“The adoption, the satisfaction, the engagement, and the revenue all show that users want stronger security, and Qastle is delivering it.”

“Qastle's early performance is a powerful validation of what we have believed for a long time: when you make advanced security both meaningful and accessible, users respond,” said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp.“Seeing a quantum-secured wallet achieve this level of adoption, satisfaction, and monetization in just 14 days confirms that true quantum entropy is not just a theoretical advantage-it is a real competitive edge in the market. We are proud that our QRNG2 technology is at the core of Qastle, and we look forward to supporting Krown Technologies as they continue to scale this breakthrough wallet globally.”

Growing International Reach

Early downloads now span multiple countries, with leading adoption in Canada, Germany, the United States, Denmark, and Norway-a strong indicator of global appeal and cross-market trust in the Qastle brand.

About Qastle

Qastle is the world's first quantum-secured hot wallet, powered by Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 entropy engine and built to protect digital assets in the post-quantum era. Qastle delivers military-grade encryption, true entropy security, seamless cross-chain support, and a premium user experience, making it one of the most secure and intuitive wallets available today.

Learn more at

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies is building the world's largest and most rewarding quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem, including the Krown Blockchain, Qastle Wallet, KrownDEX, KrownEX, KrownExplorer, KrownAI, KrownTrade, Excalibur Cold Wallet, and the complete Camelot Ecosystem of next-generation Web3 infrastructure.

Visit

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion (QeM) is a leader in quantum-grade cybersecurity solutions, offering QRNG2-one of the world's most advanced Quantum Random Number Generators. QeM provides true, hardware-level entropy for next-generation cryptography. QeM is a strategic partner and foundational technology provider to the Krown Network.

Media Contact

Krown Technologies, Inc.

Press & Media Inquiries

Quantum eMotion Corp.

Investor Relations

