Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces First Half Year Of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| For the Six Months
Ended
June 30,
|Variance
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|%
|Net revenues
|$
|141,374
|$
|392,624
|$
|(251,250
|)
|(64.0
|)%
|Net revenues – related parties
|-
|54,633
|(54,633
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Total operating revenues
|141,374
|447,257
|(305,883
|)
|(68.4
|)%
|Less: cost of revenues
|(20,696
|)
|(152,802
|)
|132,106
|(86.5
|)%
|Gross profit
|120,678
|294,455
|(173,777
|)
|(59.0
|)%
|Operating expenses
|(4,635,712
|)
|(2,373,523
|)
|(2,262,189
|)
|95.3
|%
|Loss from operations
|(4,515,034
|)
|(2,079,068
|)
|(2,435,966
|)
|117.2
|%
|Other income, net
|690,693
|205,996
|484,697
|235.3
|%
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,824,341
|)
|(1,873,072
|)
|(1,951,269
|)
|(104.2
|)%
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Net loss
|(3,824,341
|)
|(1,873,072
|)
|(1,951,269
|)
|(104.2
|)%
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|130,857
|(192,302
|)
|323,159
|(168.0
|)%
|Comprehensive income
|$
|(3,693,484
|)
|$
|(2,065,374
|)
|(1,628,110
|)
|78.8
|%
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|20,070,022
|6,800,280
|13,269,742
|195.1
|%
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|0.09
|(30.8
|)%
Revenues:
The following table sets forth the principal components of our net revenues by amounts and percentages of our net revenues for the periods indicated:
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Variance
|Revenue
|%
|Revenue
|%
|Amount
|%
|Listing services fees(1)
|$
|114
|0.1
|$
|101,934
|22.8
|$
|(101,820
|)
|(99.9
|)%
|Transaction fees(2)
|62,912
|44.5
|224,049
|50.1
|(161,137
|)
|(71.9
|)%
|Marketing services fees(3)
|-
|-
|65,763
|14.7
|(65,763
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Other revenues(4)*
|78,348
|55.4
|55,511
|12.4
|22,837
|(41.1
|)%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|141,374
|100.0
|$
|447,257
|100.0
|$
|(305,883
|)
|(68.4
|)%
* Including $0 and $54,633 from related parties for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(1) Listing service fees: Our performance obligation is to provide listings on our platform. Listing service fees are calculated based on a percentage of the listing value of collectibles, artwork and commodities. Listing value is the total offering price of the collectible, artwork and commodities when the ownership of the units is initially listed on our trading platforms. We utilize an appraised value as a basis to determine the appropriate listing value for each collectible, artwork or commodities, or portfolio of collectibles, artwork or commodities. We recognize the related revenue upon our completion of our performance obligation to the customer and its item is successfully listed for trading on our platforms. Our standard listing fees for artwork and collectibles range from 3% to 8% and 6% to 10% for each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and standard listing fees for commodities was 3% to 8% of the initial listing value for each of 2025 and 2024. The rate is dependent on the type of listings and is negotiated on a case-by-case basis.
Total listing service fees decreased by approximately $0.1 million or 99.9% from approximately $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $100 for the same period in 2025. Our listing service fees are calculated based on a percentage of the listing value of collectibles, artwork and commodities of new products. In addition, there was a decrease in listing values of approximately $15.8 million for new products listings with approximately $15.8 million and $0 for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The numbers of new collectibles/artwork and commodities that were successfully listed on our platforms decreased from 7 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 0 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the value generated by new product listings was mainly due to the decrease of the numbers of new products which caused by the impact from the freezing of bank accounts caused by the case against our shareholders starting in the second half of 2022 as we had a hard time to retain new clients due to the case.
(2) Transaction fee revenue: Transaction fee revenue is generally calculated based on the transaction value of collectibles, artwork or commodities per transaction for our services to facilitate the trading transactions. Transaction value is the dollar amount of the purchase and sale of the collectibles, artwork or commodities after it is listed on our platform. We typically charge from 0.15% to 0.3% of the transaction value per transaction from both the purchase and sale side of the transaction resulting in an aggregate of 0.3% to 0.6% of total transaction value. Sometimes, we charge a predetermined transaction rate, which is negotiated on a case-by-case basis, for selected traders with specific large transactions. Transaction fee revenue also includes predetermined monthly transaction fees, which are negotiated on a case-by-case basis for selected traders with high trading volume, and are recognized and earned over the specified service period.
Total transaction fee revenue decreased by approximately $0.2 million or 71.9% from approximately $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $63,000 for the same period in 2025. The decrease was due to the decrease in total transaction value. Transaction fee revenue is calculated based on a certain percentage of the transaction value per transaction. The total transaction value on our platform decreased from approximately $86.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $61.5 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in our transaction was mainly due to continuous negative impact from the freezing of bank accounts caused by the case against our shareholders that started in second half of 2022.
(3) Marketing service fees: Marketing service fees are what we charge for promoting and marketing our customers' collectible or artwork. The services include assisting our customers in connection with his/her listing and trading of his/her collectible/artwork on our platform, which mainly includes consulting and supporting services of the marketability for the collectible/artwork; assessing its market value and market acceptance for the collectible/artwork; and assisting in the application and legal protection required for the customer's collectible/artwork to be approved for listing on our platform. For marketing service contracts in which the related performance obligations can be completed within a short period of time, the Company recognizes the related revenue upon the completion of its performance obligations.
Marketing service agreements also include providing promotion services for customers' items as where to place ads on well-known cultural or art exchange websites in China, to provide online and offline marketing services including cooperation with auction houses and participate in industry-related exhibitions and fairs. The marketing service fees are charged on a negotiated fixed fee basis, which is based on the type of the listing session that the customer applies for and whether the customer has listed and sold its collectibles on other platforms before, and they were not based on the value of the underlying collectible, artwork and commodities. Marketing service contracts and fees are recognized upon the completion of all performance obligations.
Marketing service fees decreased by approximately $66,000 or 100.0% from approximately $66,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $0 for the same period in 2025. The decrease was due to the decrease in demand for marketing services from customers to promote their listed items.
(4) Other revenues: Other revenues primarily include services fees for IT technical support and agency recommendation fees. IT technical support fees are negotiated on a case-by-case basis and are recognized when the related services have been performed based on the specific terms of the contract. Agency recommendation fees are mainly revenue generated from providing consulting and training services to certain traders/agents. Upon completion of the training and consulting, these qualified traders/agents may introduce our platform and services to potential customers to list their collectibles and artwork with us for a fee or promote their own products on our platform. Total other revenues increased by approximately $23,000 or 41.1% from $56,000, which included $54,633 from providing technical services to our related parties for the same period in 2024 to $78,000, which included $0 from providing technical services to our related parties for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily because we provided more technical services for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $0.1 million or 86.5% from approximately $0.2 million, including $20,492 to a related party, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $21,000 including $11 to a related party for the same period in 2025. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily due to the decrease in employee salaries of approximately $71,000, decrease in system fees of approximately $26,000, and decrease in warehouse storage of approximately $20,000. The warehouse storage fees were charged based on certain percentage of listing value of commodities, decrease in warehouse storage fee was due to decrease in overall listing value of products.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.2 million or 59.0% from approximately $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were approximately 85.4% and approximately 65.8%, respectively.
Selling and Marketing Expenses
The following table sets forth our operating expenses by amounts and percentages for the periods indicated:
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Variance
|Expense
|%
|Expense
|%
|Amount
|%
|Selling and marketing
|$
|(2,458
|)
|0.1
|$
|(142,039
|)
|6.0
|$
|139,581
|(98.3
|)%
|General and administrative
|(843,254
|)
|18.2
|(1,576,008
|)
|66.4
|732,754
|(46.5
|)%
|General and administrative – related parties
|-
|0.0
|(82,476
|)
|3.5
|82,476
|(100.0
|)%
|Stock compensation expenses
|(3,790,000
|)
|81.7
|(573,000
|)
|24.1
|(3,217,000
|)
|561.4
|%
|Total operating expenses
|$
|(4,635,712
|)
|100.0
|$
|(2,373,523
|)
|100.0
|$
|(2,262,189
|)
|(95.3
|)%
Selling expenses decreased by approximately $0.1 million, or 98.3%, from approximately $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $2,000 for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in marketing expenses of approximately $40,000 as we paid less commissions due to less new listings and traders introduced by third parties, and the decrease in salary expenses of approximately $81,000 resulting from a decrease in number of employees in our sales and marketing department from twelve to one.
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.9 million, or 49.2% from approximately $1.7 million including approximately $82,000 to a related party for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $0.8 million including approximately $0 to a related party for the same period in 2025. The decrease in our general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decreased professional fees of approximately $0.2 million, decreased office expenses of approximately $0.5 million, decreased depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $0.1 million, and decreased travel and meeting related fees of approximately $0.1 million and as we incurred less professional services and management needs due to less business and revenues in the first half of 2025.
Stock Compensation Expenses
Our stock compensation expenses increased by approximately $3.2 million, or 561.4% from approximately $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $3.8 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was due to approximately $2.0 million of the granted stock awards pursuant to the 2021 Omnibus Equity Plan and approximately $1.7 million of the issuance of preferred shares to our COO pursuant to the employee agreement signed in January 2025.
Other Income
Total other income increased by approximately $0.5 million, or 235.3%, from approximately $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $0.7 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was mainly due to the increase of approximately $0.1 million of other income, including rental income from the lease of office building and the sale of Chinese liquor, and the decrease of approximately $0.4 million of impairment loss on intangible assets due to the disposal of HKDAEx Limited in December 2024. The sale of Chinese liquor is not expected to be a recurring line of business for the Company.
Provision for Income Taxes
Our provision for income taxes amounted to nil for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. We generated most of our income (loss) from the subsidiaries of our VIE. We also have provided 100% allowance on net operating losses from our VIE due to continuing losses.
Net Loss
Our net loss increased by approximately $1.9 million, or 104.2%, from $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to approximately $3.8 million for the same period in 2025. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above.
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment are mainly due to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates between RMB/HKD (the functional currency of our operating entities) and the USD dollar (reporting currency).
Basic and diluted loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.19 and $0.28 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a 30.8% decrease. Due to net loss, the basic and diluted shares are considered the same.
About Oriental Culture Holding LTD
OCG is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allows collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artwork and certain commodities on its online platform, and online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance services to customers in China. For more information about the Company, please visit:
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
| ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|38,780,420
|$
|17,068,272
|Restricted cash
|-
|6,475,274
|Short-term investment
|-
|5,294,952
|Restricted investment
|-
|10,794,296
|Accounts receivable, net
|-
|278
|Inventory
|557,223
|1,231,335
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|1,095,126
|1,073,244
|Other receivables - related party
|131,671
|-
|Total current assets
|40,564,440
|41,937,651
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|8,526,054
|8,647,932
|OTHER ASSETS
|Cost method investments
|907,280
|903,518
|Intangible assets, net
|1,463,382
|1,546,565
|Total other assets
|2,370,662
|2,450,083
|Total assets
|$
|51,461,156
|$
|53,035,666
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,000,345
|$
|2,417,587
|Accounts payable - related parties
|11
|502
|Deferred revenue
|98,054
|78,427
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|343,880
|616,340
|Taxes payable
|13,038
|13,498
|Lease liability - current
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|1,455,328
|3,126,354
|Total liabilities
|1,455,328
|3,126,354
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred shares, $0.00005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,000,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|600
|-
|Ordinary shares, $0.00025 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 23,155,927 and 20,491,340 shares issued, 21,233,927 and 18,569,340 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5,784
|5,118
|Treasury shares, at cost, 1,922,000 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(481
|)
|(481
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,500,885
|29,712,151
|Statutory reserves
|159,110
|155,313
|Retained earnings
|18,424,609
|22,252,747
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,084,679
|)
|(2,215,536
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|50,005,828
|49,909,312
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|51,461,156
|$
|53,035,666
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
| ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING REVENUES:
|Net revenues
|$
|141,374
|$
|392,624
|Net revenues - related parties
|-
|54,633
|Total operating revenues
|141,374
|447,257
|COST OF REVENUES:(including related warehouse cost of $11 and $20,492 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|(20,696
|)
|(152,802
|)
|GROSS PROFIT
|120,678
|294,455
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Selling and marketing
|(2,458
|)
|(142,039
|)
|General and administrative
|(843,254
|)
|(1,576,008
|)
|General and administrative - related parties
|-
|(82,476
|)
|Stock compensation expenses
|(3,790,000
|)
|(573,000
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(4,635,712
|)
|(2,373,523
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(4,515,034
|)
|(2,079,068
|)
|OTHER INCOME
|Gain from short-term investment
|-
|71,853
|Interest and investment income
|427,528
|414,422
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|-
|(355,941
|)
|Other income, net
|263,165
|75,662
|Total other income, net
|690,693
|205,996
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(3,824,341
|)
|(1,873,072
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
|-
|-
|NET LOSS
|(3,824,341
|)
|(1,873,072
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|130,857
|(192,302
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(3,693,484
|)
|$
|(2,065,374
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
|Basic and diluted
|20,070,022
|6,800,280
|LOSS PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
