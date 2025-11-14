Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September, 30
|September, 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|1,653,776
|$
|2,440,801
|$
|5,776,856
|$
|9,413,457
|Cost of net revenues
|947,167
|1,319,214
|3,486,240
|5,012,457
|Gross profit
|706,609
|1,121,587
|2,290,616
|4,401,000
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|2,193,205
|2,429,040
|5,694,257
|6,347,460
|Sales and marketing
|1,603,728
|655,833
|3,464,110
|1,979,173
|Distribution
|238,880
|180,879
|443,230
|745,412
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|600,000
|-
|600,000
|Total operating expenses
|4,035,813
|3,865,752
|9,601,597
|9,672,045
|Loss from operations
|(3,329,204
|)
|(2,744,165
|)
|(7,310,981
|)
|(5,271,045
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(128,565
|)
|(742,557
|)
|(390,758
|)
|(2,487,172
|)
|Other non-operating income (expenses)
|5,819
|(54,515
|)
|42,017
|22,765
|Total other income (expense), net
|(122,746
|)
|(797,072
|)
|(348,741
|)
|(2,464,407
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(3,451,950
|)
|(3,541,237
|)
|(7,659,722
|)
|(7,735,452
|)
|(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,451,950
|)
|$
|(3,541,237
|)
|$
|(7,659,722
|)
|$
|(7,735,452
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|2,930,735
|43,436
|3,742,922
|41,225
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(1.18
|)
|$
|(81.53
|)
|$
|(2.05
|)
|$
|(187.64
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(7,659,722
|)
|$
|(7,735,452
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,254,663
|2,057,638
|Amortization of loan discount and fees
|38,605
|2,220,549
|Impairment of intangibles
|-
|600,000
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|169,262
|Loss on conversion of accounts payable into common stock
|31,471
|-
|Shares issued for services
|290,791
|312,634
|Change in credit reserve
|-
|(151,611
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|-
|817,077
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(5,275
|)
|(201,501
|)
|Due from factor
|161,973
|51,153
|Inventory
|(495,064
|)
|(190,918
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,722,654
|)
|(76,637
|)
|Prepaid marketing expense
|(1,258,767
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(1,455,616
|)
|(1,287,018
|)
|Stock payable
|69,406
|-
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|593,546
|477,945
|Accrued interest payable
|-
|106,701
|Lease liabilities
|-
|(490,000
|)
|Deposits
|3,100
|(77,280
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,153,543
|)
|(3,397,458
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property, equipment and software
|-
|(23,801
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|-
|(23,801
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Due to related parties
|(16,000
|)
|26,909
|Issuance of loans and note payable
|240,000
|790,977
|Repayments of convertible notes and loan payable
|(430,625
|)
|(2,484,248
|)
|Proceeds of issuance of Series D preferred stock,net of issuance cost
|11,387,000
|-
|Proceeds for exercise of warrants
|5,573,304
|-
|Proceeds for issuance of Pre fundedwarrants
|6,642,433
|-
|Issuance of common stock in cash
|-
|5,356,194
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|23,396,112
|3,689,832
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|12,242,569
|268,573
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|164,431
|20,773
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|12,407,000
|$
|289,346
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,701,820
|$
|164,431
|Restricted cash
|5,705,179
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|49,342
|44,067
|Due from factor, net
|228,213
|390,186
|Inventory
|4,319,004
|3,823,940
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,997,297
|274,643
|Total current assets
|20,000,855
|4,697,267
|Property, equipment and software, net
|19,046
|24,089
|Goodwill
|8,973,501
|8,973,501
|Intangible assets, net
|7,870,419
|6,120,039
|Deposits
|72,331
|75,431
|Prepaid marketing expenses
|4,258,767
|-
|Total assets
|$
|41,194,919
|$
|19,890,327
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,886,664
|$
|6,424,661
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|5,515,046
|5,257,102
|Due to related parties
|395,921
|411,921
|Convertible note payable, net
|-
|100,000
|Accrued interest payable
|2,663,680
|2,328,078
|Loan payable, current
|2,746,096
|2,798,116
|Stock payable
|5,099,654
|-
|Promissory note payable, net
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|Total current liabilities
|24,807,061
|20,819,878
|Loan payable
|150,000
|150,000
|Deferred tax liability
|248,990
|248,990
|Total liabilities
|25,206,051
|21,218,868
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,300 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1
|1
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1,344 and 4,786 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1
|1
|Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 15,906 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 5,726,930 and 838,584 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|572
|83
|Additional paid-in capital
|150,749,052
|125,772,412
|Accumulated deficit
|(134,760,760
|)
|(127,101,038
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|15,988,868
|(1,328,541
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|41,194,919
|$
|19,890,327
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: ...
Phone: (800) 593-1047
SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.
