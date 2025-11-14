Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“Our third quarter results reflect our legacy wholesale business and not our significantly growing collegiate business. We have seen the wholesale revenues bottom out and are experiencing higher bookings for our Spring 2026 wholesale orders versus the same period last year. We expect this trend to continue throughout 2026 based on both high sell through rates of current product and our largest national account is doubling the number of stores from 50 to 100 for Sundry”.

“While this is exciting and a positive trend, it is overshadowed by the significant revenue growth we ae experiencing in our AVO collegiate brand. And this growth is only with one university as of now, which we expect to meaningfully increase over the next few months. We believe that we are both the quality and value leader in collegiate apparel space, and this is why we are experiencing this growth.”

“The global licensed sports merchandise market was estimated at $36.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to increase to $49.0 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. This is a significant growth opportunity for our shareholders as we add additional universities and expand our product offering and our influencer and sorority marketing programs,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

The Company plans to provide more information on the AVO Collegiate program and its market opportunity as part of its State of the Union call in early January. The State of the Union call will outline the Company's strategic and growth plans for 2026, especially in the collegiate channel.

Results for the Third Quarter



Net revenues were $1.7 million compared to $2.4 million a year ago



The majority of the decline in revenue is associated with softer wholesale revenue

We have experienced higher wholesale bookings, which closed at the end of October, for the Spring of 2026 versus Spring 2025 due to a change in the head designer

Gross profit margins were 42.7% compared to 46.0% a year ago



The biggest factor in the decline is the fixed costs associated with gross margins including warehouse rent and labor expenses, pattern makers and sewers expenses and some design members expenses

Gross profit was $0.7 million compared to $1.1 million a year ago

G&A expenses decreased $0.2 million to $2.2 million compared to $2.4 million a year ago



G&A included $0.8 million in non-cash expenses

G&A increased as we ramp AVO Collegiate due to its significant month over month revenue increase in the third quarter, which just included one university

Sales & Marketing expenses were $1.6 million compared to $0.7 million a year ago

The majority of the sales and marketing expense were associated with ramping the collegiate side as we have seen significant month over month revenue growth in the collegiate side, as well as demand from additional universities

Net loss was $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.5 million a year ago, Net loss per diluted share was $1.18 per diluted share compared to a net loss per diluted share of $81.53 a year ago



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“will,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“should,” and“may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS