Taitron Announces Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting, CFO Resignation And Third Quarter 2025 Results
| TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net product revenue
|$
|529,000
|$
|1,187,000
|$
|2,778,000
|$
|3,374,000
|Cost of products sold
|202,000
|635,000
|1,109,000
|1,664,000
|Gross profit
|327,000
|552,000
|1,669,000
|1,710,000
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|516,000
|530,000
|1,651,000
|1,683,000
|Restructuring and severance expenses
|-
|-
|1,680,000
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|(189,000
|)
|22,000
|(1,662,000
|)
|27,000
|Interest income, net
|54,000
|68,000
|158,000
|223,000
|Other income (expense), net
|77,000
|163,000
|841,000
|976,000
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(58,000
|)
|253,000
|(663,000
|)
|1,226,000
|Income tax provision
|-
|(8,000
|)
|(8,000
|)
|(23,000
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(58,000
|)
|$
|245,000
|$
|(671,000
|)
|$
|1,203,000
|Net income (loss) per share: Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.20
|Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.20
|Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic
|6,021,180
|6,021,180
|6,021,180
|6,021,180
|Diluted
|6,021,180
|5,999,180
|6,021,180
|6,011,180
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.035
|$
|0.050
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.150
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(58,000
|)
|$
|245,000
|$
|(671,000
|)
|$
|1,203,000
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|5,000
|36,000
|(19,000
|)
|8,000
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(53,000
|)
|281,000
|(690,000
|)
|1,211,000
| TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,960,000
|$
|4,208,000
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $7,000
|445,000
|421,000
|Short-term investments (Note 2)
|5,929,000
|5,179,000
|Inventories, less reserves for obsolescence of $5,161,000, and $5,152,000, respectively (Note 3)
|2,098,000
|2,949,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 4)
|227,000
|308,000
|Total current assets
|12,659,000
|13,065,000
|Property and equipment, net
|2,883,000
|3,029,000
|Deferred taxes
|1,543,000
|1,542,000
|Total assets
|$
|17,085,000
|$
|17,636,000
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|492,000
|$
|251,000
|Accrued liabilities
|275,000
|822,000
|Accrued restructuring reserve
|1,256,000
|-
|Total current liabilities
|2,023,000
|1,073,000
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|Equity:
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; None issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 20,000,000 shares; 5,258,568 shares issued and outstanding
|5,000
|5,000
|Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized, issued and outstanding 762,612 shares
|1,000
|1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|11,486,000
|11,484,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(68,000
|)
|(49,000
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,638,000
|5,122,000
|Total equity
|15,062,000
|16,563,000
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|17,085,000
|$
|17,636,000
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained in the exhibit to this report that state the Company's or its management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect those results include those mentioned in the documents that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONTACTS:
Taitron Components Incorporated
Stewart Wang – T: 661-257-6060
