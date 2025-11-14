Taitron Announces Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting, CFO Resignation And Third Quarter 2025 Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announces the Company will voluntarily delist its common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and, based upon ownership of its shares by fewer than 300 holders of record, deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and suspend its public reporting obligations.

Our Board of Directors concluded that the costs of maintaining the Nasdaq listing and remaining a public reporting company, including costs of compliance, the demands on management time and the Company resources required to maintain its listed and registered status, outweigh the benefits to the Company and its stockholders of continued Nasdaq listing and SEC reporting.

The Company will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 24, 2025, and the Nasdaq delisting is expected to become effective on or about December 4, 2025, at which time trading on Nasdaq will cease. The common stock may thereafter be eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market makers commit to making a market in the Company's shares. The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common stock will continue on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise. After the Nasdaq delisting becomes effective, the Company will file a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about December 8, 2025, at which time the Company anticipates that its obligation to file periodic reports under the Exchange Act, including annual, quarterly and current reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, respectively, will be suspended, and that all requirements associated with being an Exchange Act-registered company, including the requirement to file current and periodic reports, will terminate permanently 90 days thereafter.

Departure of Chief Financial Officer

On November 10, 2025, David Vanderhorst resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Vanderhorst will remain an employee of the Company, serving as the Company's Controller. The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wang, has assumed the duties of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of the Company.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

On November 14, 2025 the Company announced its Third Quarter 2025 results.