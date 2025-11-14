Could Your Business Make The Nice List This Christmas?

MENAFN - Pressat) Scottish amputee charity calls on workplaces to give back where it really counts.

Every day in Scotland, people lose limbs through illnesses like diabetes, cancer and sepsis. What happens next can be devastating - isolation, loss of confidence, and the fear that life will never feel normal again.

That's where Finding Your Feet steps in. The Scottish charity supports people living with amputation or limb absence through counselling, fitness sessions, and social clubs that rebuild confidence and community.

This Christmas, FYF is calling on businesses to join their 'Nice List', a festive fundraising campaign packed with 12 fun and easy ways for offices to give back while having a laugh along the way.

From jumper days and bake-offs to quizzes and desk-decorating competitions, every event helps raise funds that keep FYF's life-changing support going strong across Scotland.

Zoey, Fundraising Manager at FYF, says the campaign is about helping companies find meaning in their Christmas celebrations:

“We know offices love a good jumper day or quiz, and we don't want to stop that - we just want to make it count. The FYF Nice List gives workplaces everything they need to turn festive fun into real impact. One team day could fund a counselling session or help an amputee take their first swim lesson.”

Companies can download The FYF Nice List and access fundraising posters, templates and toolkits at

They can also support through EasyFundraising, Alternative Gifting, or by nominating FYF as their Charity of the Year for 2026.

So before the Christmas shop begins, FYF is asking one simple thing:

Get on the Nice List and help someone find their feet again.

-

Finding Your Feet relies on donations to continue providing vital emotional and physical support to amputees and their families across Scotland. To support their work, visit