Bridget Storrie
- Teaching Fellow, Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL
I have a PhD in Sustainable Prosperity: Post-Conflict and Critical Studies from the Institute for Global Prosperity at University College London (UCL) and a Masters in Peacebuilding and Reconciliation. I am also a trained mediator. My research interests are the geo-humanities, resource extraction, sustainable prosperity, the just transition, post-human security, and what it really means to make peace with nature.Experience
- –present Mediator, PhD Candidate, UCL
- 2015 Winchester University, MA Peacebuilding and Reconciliation
