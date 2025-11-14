$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bridget Storrie

Bridget Storrie


2025-11-14 03:11:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Teaching Fellow, Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL
Profile Articles Activity

I have a PhD in Sustainable Prosperity: Post-Conflict and Critical Studies from the Institute for Global Prosperity at University College London (UCL) and a Masters in Peacebuilding and Reconciliation. I am also a trained mediator. My research interests are the geo-humanities, resource extraction, sustainable prosperity, the just transition, post-human security, and what it really means to make peace with nature.

Experience
  • –present Mediator, PhD Candidate, UCL
Education
  • 2015 Winchester University, MA Peacebuilding and Reconciliation

The Conversation

MENAFN14112025000199003603ID1110346437



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search