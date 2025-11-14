Jersey Art Glass Announces Expansion Of Handcrafted Glassware Collection Ahead Of Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews)Jersey Art Glass has unveiled an expanded collection of artistic glassware just in time for the holiday season, introducing new designs that celebrate originality, texture, and color. The latest release includes an array of painted wine glasses, whiskey glasses, dessert bowls, and decorative tumblers-all designed to bring character and visual intrigue to any table setting.







The Green Pine Tree Collection showcases Jersey Art Glass's signature blend of artistry and design, combining natural texture with festive elegance. Each piece-available as dessert bowls, wine glasses, coupe glasses, and whiskey glasses-is crafted from sandblasted glass and finished with an electroplated gold interior. A radiant green pine tree design adorns each item, creating a beautiful contrast of color and sheen that captures the spirit of the season while remaining timeless enough for year-round use. Jersey Art Glassware is meant to feel personal, collectible, and cherished for years to come.

“Jersey Art Glass was founded on the idea that art should be lived with and shared,” said Jerry Ching, Owner of Jersey Art Glass.“Each design we release reflects hours of refinement in color, balance, and form. The result is drinkware that feels truly unique-something you notice every time you use it.”

The brand's distinctive designs have gained recognition among homeowners and collectors who appreciate expressive, art-driven glassware that complements both entertaining and display. Seasonal and themed pieces, including holiday, nature, and usa themed glasses and barware, are available through the company's website.

Located in Piscataway, New Jersey, Jersey Art Glass continues to develop new interpretations of artistic drinkware, combining visual flair with everyday functionality. Its catalog now includes colored glass collections and modern stemless silhouettes that merge sculptural design with lasting durability.

Each release undergoes a detailed design and quality review before reaching customers-underscoring the brand's commitment to originality, material integrity, and long-term usability.

This latest launch represents the company's final release of the year, aligning with the season's demand for distinctive décor and meaningful gifts. Availability may vary by design, and all current collections can be found online at.

About Jersey Art Glass

Based in Piscataway, New Jersey, Jersey Art Glass creates artistic glassware that fuses design, individuality, and function. Its collections span wine glasses, tumblers, and barware known for expressive details and visual distinction-designed to elevate everyday moments and special occasions alike.





