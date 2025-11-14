China's Capital Market To Open Up More And More, CSRC Vice Chair Says

MENAFN - GetNews) The Chinese capital market will become more and more open to the outside world, as the China Securities Regulatory Commission will steadily expand high-level institutional opening-up to create a favorable investment environment for international investors, according to the watchdog's vice chairman.







The CSRC will continue to promote the opening up of the Chinese capital market in terms of marketization, rule of law, and internationalization, Li Ming said at the 2025 Shanghai Stock Exchange Global Investors Conference on November 12.

The CSRC will improve the qualified foreign investor system, steadily and prudently expand the interconnection mechanisms between onshore and offshore stock markets, accelerate the construction of world-class stock exchanges, enrich cross-border investment products, and promote the inclusion of more futures and options varieties in the scope of the opening-up, Li noted.

Moreover, the CSRC will enhance the convenience for foreign institutions to participate in the Chinese capital market, strengthen the construction of regulatory and risk prevention capacity in the open environment, deepen cross-border regulatory and law enforcement work, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of all investors, he added.

"China's economy is at a critical stage in a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation," Qiu Yong, chairman of the SSE, said at the conference. "We sincerely invite global investors to pay active attention to and continuously invest in Chinese assets."

Foreign capital is actively investing in China's advanced manufacturing, biomedicine, and other advantageous industries and paying more and more attention to investment opportunities in the country, according to Qian Jing, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley Securities China.

China has become one of the most important markets in Temasek's international investment portfolio, said Wu Yibing, chairman of Temasek China. As a long-term investor, Temasek has always kept an eye on the structural transformation process and policy orientation of the Chinese economy, he added.

"We will continue to build a resilient and forward-looking investment portfolio in China by investing long-term, patient, and value capital, and focus on opportunities that are in line with investment trends," Wu pointed out.

"Mergers and acquisitions and reorganizations have brought new investment opportunities to international investors," said Wang Bo, vice general manager of the SSE, adding that technology companies listed on the SSE's Star Market will become a golden track for sharing the dividends of China's technological innovation with international investors.

Foreign investors can proactively invest in traditional Chinese mainland-listed firms focused on transformation to seize the opportunities brought by their future revaluation, Wang noted.

Overseas investors can also invest in industry leaders at the early stage of industrial integration, obtaining long-term stable investment returns through the continuous enhancement of their core competitiveness, he added.

Chinese stocks are cheap and attractive enough, said Wong Kok Hoi, founder, chairman, and chief strategy officer of APS Asset Management, adding that he remains bullish on the Chinese capital market.

China's economic development and technological progress will be driven by manufacturing, innovation, and talent, he predicted.

