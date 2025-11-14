Linktour's 'Art Window' Transforms EV Exteriors Into Digital Canvases

MENAFN - GetNews) One of the most distinctive features of Linktour's new EVs is the "Gallery on Wheels," an innovative customizable exterior panel that the brand has dubbed an 'art window.' This technology allows owners to fundamentally alter the appearance of their vehicle's exterior with the tap of a screen.







The potential applications are vast and tap into contemporary trends of personalization and digital expression. Drivers can upload personal photographs or digital artwork, turning their car into a mobile gallery. Small business owners could use it as a dynamic advertising board, promoting their services or brand. Others might simply use it to change the vehicle's accent color to match their outfit or mood.

This feature is a physical manifestation of Linktour's "Personal Expression" brand pillar. It moves the car beyond a standardized product into the realm of a customizable digital device, appealing strongly to younger, tech-savvy consumers who value individuality. It's a bold differentiator that blurs the line between transportation and personal technology.