Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Linktour's 'Art Window' Transforms EV Exteriors Into Digital Canvases


2025-11-14 03:06:33
(MENAFN- GetNews) One of the most distinctive features of Linktour's new EVs is the "Gallery on Wheels," an innovative customizable exterior panel that the brand has dubbed an 'art window.' This technology allows owners to fundamentally alter the appearance of their vehicle's exterior with the tap of a screen.



The potential applications are vast and tap into contemporary trends of personalization and digital expression. Drivers can upload personal photographs or digital artwork, turning their car into a mobile gallery. Small business owners could use it as a dynamic advertising board, promoting their services or brand. Others might simply use it to change the vehicle's accent color to match their outfit or mood.

This feature is a physical manifestation of Linktour's "Personal Expression" brand pillar. It moves the car beyond a standardized product into the realm of a customizable digital device, appealing strongly to younger, tech-savvy consumers who value individuality. It's a bold differentiator that blurs the line between transportation and personal technology.

MENAFN14112025003238003268ID1110346285



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search