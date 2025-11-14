Linktour May Localize Aluminum Sourcing In Europe To Enhance Competitiveness

MENAFN - GetNews) As Linktour Automotive lays the groundwork for its European expansion, a key strategic consideration will be the localization of its supply chain, particularly for its core material-recycled aluminum. Establishing sourcing and processing partnerships within Europe could yield significant benefits.







Localizing the supply of aluminum would reduce logistics costs, minimize import duties, and shorten lead times, all of which would improve the company's cost structure and competitiveness. It would also strengthen the brand's sustainability narrative by reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation of materials.







The European Union's strong focus on a circular economy and green manufacturing could also provide incentives or support for such local recycling initiatives. By building a European-centric WQAL® aluminum ecosystem, Linktour could insulate itself from global supply chain disruptions and position itself as a truly local player, enhancing its appeal to environmentally conscious European consumers and regulators.