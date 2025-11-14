Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Linktour May Localize Aluminum Sourcing In Europe To Enhance Competitiveness


2025-11-14 03:06:32
(MENAFN- GetNews) As Linktour Automotive lays the groundwork for its European expansion, a key strategic consideration will be the localization of its supply chain, particularly for its core material-recycled aluminum. Establishing sourcing and processing partnerships within Europe could yield significant benefits.



Localizing the supply of aluminum would reduce logistics costs, minimize import duties, and shorten lead times, all of which would improve the company's cost structure and competitiveness. It would also strengthen the brand's sustainability narrative by reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation of materials.



The European Union's strong focus on a circular economy and green manufacturing could also provide incentives or support for such local recycling initiatives. By building a European-centric WQAL® aluminum ecosystem, Linktour could insulate itself from global supply chain disruptions and position itself as a truly local player, enhancing its appeal to environmentally conscious European consumers and regulators.

MENAFN14112025003238003268ID1110346284



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search