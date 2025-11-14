VFW Department Of Georgia Leads United Effort Opposing Georgia House Bill 108

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Georgia has led a statewide effort to unite Georgia's leading veterans service organizations (VSOs) in opposition to House Bill 108 (the“SAVE Act”) in its current form. The joint letter, submitted to Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, urges lawmakers to amend the bill to include mandatory VA accreditation for all claims representatives and to establish clear, enforceable penalties for violations.

While the measure's stated purpose is to protect veterans and their families from being charged for services already available at no cost, the alliance warns that the bill-as written-lacks the necessary enforcement provisions to prevent unethical and unaccredited individuals from exploiting Georgia's veteran community.

“The VFW Department of Georgia strongly supports efforts to protect our veterans, but we cannot support legislation that does not hold bad actors accountable,” said Bill Miles, State Commander of the VFW Department of Georgia.“Georgia's veterans deserve laws with teeth, laws that ensure only accredited, trained, and accountable representatives handle benefit claims on their behalf.”

Federal law (38 U.S.C. §§ 5901 and 5904) already prohibits unaccredited individuals from charging veterans or their families for developing or filing claims for benefits. Without alignment to these federal standards, the Georgia Veterans on the Hill collective argues, HB 108 could create confusion, increase risks for veterans, and expose the State of Georgia to potential legal and ethical liabilities.

The joint letter-signed by state-level leadership from the Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) – the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Veterans (AMVETS), the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Student Veterans of America; all three VA-recognized Community Service Engagement Boards (CVEBs) in the State of Georgia – Georgia Veterans Network, The Warrior Alliance, and VETLANTA; and numerous other veteran-focused organizations-calls on lawmakers to amend the legislation by:

.Requiring VA accreditation for all individuals assisting with veterans' benefit claims, and

.Establishing meaningful penalties for deceptive or unfair practices, including monetary fines and punitive measures under Georgia's consumer protection standards.

“Our united network exists to protect veterans, not create loopholes for those who would take advantage of them,” said Wayne Collins, State Legislative Committee Chairman of VFW Department of Georgia.“This bill, if not strengthened, risks doing more harm than good.”

The Georgia Veterans on the Hill alliance-representing more than a dozen veteran organizations across the state-emphasized that this unified stance is not about partisanship, but about protecting those who served. The letter concludes:

“Georgia's veterans deserve nothing less than the full protection of both state and federal law. We urge the legislature to oppose House Bill 108 in its current form or amend it to include mandatory accreditation and clear, enforceable penalties to deter those who would exploit veterans and their families.”

________________________________________

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Georgia

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Georgia is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization dedicated to fostering camaraderie among U.S. veterans of overseas conflicts. The VFW advocates for the rights and benefits of all military veterans, service members, and their families, while promoting patriotism and community engagement throughout the state. With more than 24,000 VFW and Auxiliary members and 91 Posts, the VFW Department of Georgia is Still Serving – Everything We Do, We Do For Veterans.

Visit GeorgiaVFW to learn more.

About Georgia Veterans on the Hill

Georgia Veterans on the Hill is a collaborative, nonpartisan initiative uniting the voices of Georgia's Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), Community Veterans Engagement Boards (CVEBs), and other leading organizations and thought leaders to advocate for sound policy, community engagement, and improved quality of life for veterans, military families, caregivers, and survivors. Through joint statements, legislative monitoring, and strategic outreach and collaboration, the collective strengthens the state's veteran ecosystem and ensures those who served continue to be heard at every level of government.

Visit GeorgiaVOH to learn more.