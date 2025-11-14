JCB Brings Big Support And Big Iron To Vetsaid Charity Concert November 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom-painted machine to be unveiled as part of national fundraising partnership

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCB is revving up its commitment to America's veterans with a powerful presence and a meaningful mission during this year's VetsAid charity concert, November 15, in Wichita, Kansas. At the concert, JCB will announce a charity auction featuring a one-of-a-kind, customer hand-painted 3TS-8T Teleskid, with proceeds benefitting veterans across the country, through VetsAid.

The exclusive Teleskid will be located near the main entrance of Intrust Bank Arena during the event, giving concert goers first look at this unique melding of art, purpose and horsepower. It was custom painted by the Monster Jam creative team known for designing iconic trucks like Grave Digger. The only machine of its kind, it features patriotic styling, inspired by Joe Walsh's father's WWII fighter jet, and the same advanced performance capabilities found in JCB's standard VetsAid edition. The auction, which will open the summer of 2026, will be hosted online through bidadoo, a respected heavy equipment auction house, giving fans and contractors alike a chance to own a piece of equipment with purpose.

Partnership With Purpose

The November concert marks the latest milestone in JCB's partnership with VetsAid. As a signature sponsor, JCB has pledged to raise $1 million to support U.S military veterans and their families through VetsAid. The campaign centers on the special edition VetsAid Teleskid, pledging $1,000 from each unit sold to the charity. VetsAid directly supports veterans services groups across the United States that provide myriad of types of care for veterans and their families.

“VetsAid isn't just about raising money and awareness for America's veterans and their families,” Walsh commented.“It's also about finding common ground amongst music- lovers of all backgrounds and coming together to build and rebuild communities around a shared love of country. It's a privilege for us at VetsAid to expand upon this vision with Alice, Ann, and the entire Bamford family, as well as our friends at JCB.”

“This partnership is deeply personal for us,” said Alice Bamford, Senior Vice President, JCB North America.“We believe in honoring veterans not just with words, but with real action. Through this collaboration with Joe Walsh and the VetsAid team, we're helping create opportunities, rebuild lives and show America's heroes that they're never alone.”

Bamford recently announced JCB and the VetsAid machine sales have resulted in over $400,000 for the charity to date.

The VetsAid 3TS-8T Teleskid is built to perform with the same dedication shown by the veterans it honors. Each machine features a military green exterior, a custom-stitched seat embroidered with the VetsAid logo and a set of commemorative dog tags. The Teleskid stands out for its industry-first telescopic boom, allowing operators to lift up to 13 feet, reach more than eight feet forward and dig three feet below grade. A 74-horsepower engine and JCB's single-arm boom with side-door entry complete the package.

Rock and Roll Meets Horsepower

Adding to the spectacle at the November 15 concert, JCB will showcase JCB DIGatron and driver Tristan England – a 2025 Monster Jam World Finals Champion – as a symbol of performance, pride and partnership. As the Official Heavy Equipment Partner of Monster Jam, JCB has used the high-energy world of competitive motorsports to spotlight both its machines and its mission at events across the country.

“Monster Jam has been a powerful platform for JCB – not only to demonstrate our equipment in action, but to connect with communities that value service, family and resilience,” Bamford said.“Bringing JCB DIGatron to VetsAid alongside this special edition Teleskid is our way of combining that energy with purpose. It's a celebration of veterans and a commitment to their future.”

Bringing Partners Together for Purpose and Impact

Founded in 2017 by Joe Walsh, VetsAid has raised more than $4 million by uniting rock legends and local communities to champion veteran causes. The 2025 concert in Wichita continues that tradition, with a star-studded lineup and an expanded role for JCB that reflects the company's belief in partnership-driven impact.

By bringing together VetsAid, Monster Jam and bidadoo, JCB is transforming this year's concert into more than a night of music. It's a rallying point for community, craftsmanship and cause. The debut of the custom-painted Teleskid, the presence of JCB DIGatron and the energy of the crowd all serve a shared purpose: supporting America's veterans.

The charity auction for the custom VetsAid Teleskid will run during the summer of 2026. More details coming soon. Interested parties can find out more at . Proceeds go directly to VetsAid to support veteran-focused services nationwide.

For more information, visit

SOCIAL MEDIA:

YouTube – @JCBNorthAmerica @JCBNorthAmerica

Facebook CE – JCBNA

Facebook AG – JCBAGNA

Instagram – JCBNA

X – @JCBna

LinkedIn – JCB North America

TikTok – @jcbna_ @jcbna_

ABOUT JCB:

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world's largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB's North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit .

ABOUT VETSAID

VetsAid is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and annual benefit music festival dedicated to raising and distributing much-needed funds to veterans' groups across the country. These groups serve the ongoing and significant needs of our returning soldiers and their families - providing support with the dignity, compassion, and honor they deserve.

Founded by Joe Walsh and now in its ninth year, VetsAid hosted its inaugural charity music event on September 20, 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA and has since traveled to points across the United States with the commitment to curate exclusive once-in-a-lifetime festival lineups and celebrations in a different American city each year with a large veteran and military population. Past performers have included Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim, Ringo Starr, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani, the newly reunited James Gang, NIN, The Black Keys, The Breeders, Dave Grohl, Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War of Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius. VetsAid returns in 2025 with a new show in Joe's hometown of Wichita, KS with performances by Walsh, Vince Gill, Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks and Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen. To date, VetsAid has disbursed more than $4,000,000 in grants.

Veterans and their wellbeing have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed and on active duty on Okinawa when Walsh was 20 months old.

Walsh aims to use this platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of our returning soldiers and their families. Through the establishment of VetsAid and this annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country. For more information visit

ABOUT BIDADOO

Bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Veiock

JCB North America

Phone: 912-675-1434

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at