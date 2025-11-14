Harvard's Most Popular Professor Launches A Master's Degree In Happiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, the former Harvard lecturer whose courses on Positive Psychology and Leadership became the most popular in the university's history, is once again redefining higher education. Now, he's teaching the world's first fully accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Happiness Studies at Centenary University, transforming the study of happiness into a serious academic pursuit and a global movement.

A world-renowned expert in the science of human flourishing, Dr. Ben-Shahar's groundbreaking program formalizes happiness studies as a multidisciplinary field, bringing together psychology, neuroscience, philosophy, theology, and the arts to explore what it truly means to live a meaningful, fulfilling life.

A New Chapter in the Science of Happiness

At Harvard, Dr. Ben-Shahar inspired thousands with his record-breaking courses. At Centenary, he's building on that legacy by creating an advanced degree that prepares students to apply happiness science in real-world contexts, from corporate leadership and education to healthcare, public policy, and social innovation.

For years, Dr. Ben-Shahar has observed that students frequently ask how they can turn happiness into a career path, a question that inspired the creation of this program, designed to bridge rigorous research with practical application across every sector of society.

The SPIRE Model: A Framework for Flourishing

The MA in Happiness Studies is built around Dr. Ben-Shahar's SPIRE model, which addresses the five essential dimensions of well-being: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Relational, and Emotional. Students learn how to cultivate these dimensions within themselves, their organizations, and their communities through evidence-based strategies that enhance resilience, purpose, and joy.

Offered entirely online, the 30-credit, 20-month graduate program provides flexible access for professionals worldwide. Ideal for those in business, healthcare, education, social services, or coaching, the degree equips graduates to become thought leaders in one of the most vital emerging fields of the 21st century.

Applications Now Open

Enrollment is now open for the next cohort beginning January 20, 2026, with an application deadline of January 7, 2026. Tuition for the full program is $17,700. Prospective students can learn more, explore the curriculum, or begin their application now.

Why Happiness Education Matters

The launch of the MA in Happiness Studies comes at a critical moment. With rising global rates of stress, anxiety, and burnout, the program offers a science-based approach to building meaning and fulfillment in modern life. As mental health challenges intensify across workplaces and schools, the demand for well-being leadership has never been greater.

By merging academic excellence with actionable insight, Centenary University and Dr. Ben-Shahar are shaping a new generation of leaders dedicated to creating a more purposeful and compassionate world.

To learn more or apply, visit /nhsb-school/master-of-arts-in-happiness-studies.

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is an internationally renowned author, lecturer, and expert in the science of happiness and human flourishing. A former Harvard and Columbia University lecturer, he taught two of Harvard's most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, and now leads the world's first fully accredited Master of Arts in Happiness Studies at Centenary University. As cofounder of the Happiness Studies Academy, Dr. Ben-Shahar has helped shape the global conversation on well-being through his books, research, and teaching, inspiring millions to live with greater meaning and purpose.

