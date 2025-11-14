FOTRIC Launches TD2 Geek - The World's First Smartphone Acoustic Imager That Lets You See Sound Without Draining Your Phone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A New Category of Innovation: 64-Microphone Real-Time Sound Visualization, Independent 4-Hour Battery, and True Portability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC, a global innovator in thermal and acoustic imaging technologies, today unveiled the TD2 Geek, the world's first smartphone-based acoustic imaging camera.









This breakthrough device visualizes sound in real time through a 64-MEMS microphone array, transforming invisible acoustic waves into colorful, dynamic maps on your smartphone screen-without consuming any phone power.

A New Dimension of Human Perception

Humans have relied on two ears to perceive direction and distance of sound for millennia. The TD2 Geek multiplies that ability sixty-fourfold. By capturing sound from all directions and reconstructing its origin as vivid overlays on live video, it allows users to literally see what their ears hear.

Covering frequencies from 2 kHz to 50 kHz, TD2 Geek extends beyond the limits of human hearing, visualizing both audible and ultrasonic phenomena-from a singing bird to a subtle air leak.

Independent Power for Continuous Exploration

Breaking away from conventional accessories, the TD2 Geek is powered by an independent, built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to 4 hours of operation.

This self-contained power design means no energy is drawn from the smartphone, preventing any battery drain or potential wear on the phone's power system-a true engineering first in mobile acoustic imaging.

Built for Real-World Discovery

Compact, IP54-rated for dust and splash protection, and ready to use via the FOTRIC Genie App on Android, the TD2 Geek delivers plug-and-play usability across limitless environments:

. Nature Exploration: Locate birds, insects, or ultrasonic wildlife in real time.

. Industrial Diagnostics: Detect wall noises, compressed-air leaks, and electrical hums.

. Music & Education: Visualize voice, resonance, and acoustic fields for learning and creativity.

. STEM & Research: Enable students and researchers to see the science of sound.

Innovation Beyond Boundaries

“The TD2 Geek is not just another product-it defines a new category in acoustic imaging,” said a FOTRIC product manager.

“By integrating a 64-channel microphone array, real-time visualization, and an independent power system into a compact smartphone device, we've turned professional-grade acoustic technology into something that fits in your hand.

“It continues FOTRIC's legacy of turning complex sensing science into accessible innovation.”

See Sound. Explore More.

Priced at USD $678, the TD2 Geek opens a new chapter in sound visualization-bridging art, science, and discovery.

From engineers and creators to educators and nature lovers, it empowers everyone to see sound, explore the unseen, and experience FOTRIC's spirit of innovation in every frame.

Key Specifications

Specification Value

Microphone Channels 64 MEMS Digital Microphones

Frequency Range 2 kHz – 50 kHz

Field of View (FOV) 66° × 52°

Detection Distance 0.3 m – 100 m

Battery Life 4 hours (independent operation, no phone drain)

Protection Rating IP54 (dust and splash resistant)

Compatibility Android smartphones via USB-C & FOTRIC Genie App

About FOTRIC

Founded in 2011, FOTRIC is a global leader in infrared and acoustic imaging solutions. Its products serve scientists, engineers, and educators worldwide, transforming invisible phenomena into actionable insight. From industrial inspection to STEM learning, FOTRIC continues to push the frontiers of visual sensing-bringing professional imaging technology to everyone.

Learn more at or contact us at.... Let's discuss how we can support your application!

