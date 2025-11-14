Vaso Corporation Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter Of 2025
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|22,657
|$
|20,769
|$
|62,076
|$
|59,372
|Gross profit
|13,896
|11,756
|37,053
|34,824
|Operating income (loss)
|1,538
|(1,393
|)
|(101
|)
|(1,866
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|208
|242
|655
|821
|Income (loss) before taxes
|1,746
|(1,151
|)
|554
|(1,045
|)
|Income tax expense
|(35
|)
|(30
|)
|(115
|)
|(154
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,711
|$
|(1,181
|)
|$
|439
|$
|(1,199
|)
|Income tax expense
|35
|30
|115
|154
|Interest expense (income), net
|(316
|)
|(284
|)
|(862
|)
|(884
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|179
|219
|531
|630
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|8
|8
|25
|26
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|1,617
|$
|(1,208
|)
|$
|248
|$
|(1,273
|)
|*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation
|BALANCE SHEETS
| September 30, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|(In thousands)
| (unaudited)
|Total current assets
|$
|51,905
|$
|51,185
|Total assets
|$
|84,474
|$
|82,938
|Total current liabilities
|$
|31,597
|$
|34,720
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|28,236
|$
|27,702
The information contained in this report contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the regulations thereunder). These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Company's future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses, anticipated growth strategies, and anticipated trends in the Company's business or financial results. When used in this report, words such as“anticipates”,“continue”,“believes”,“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“may”,“plans”,“potential”,“future”,“intends”, the negative of these terms and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this document is based only on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business based on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date when made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information and therefore should not be unduly relied upon. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the possibility of a downturn or disruptions in the U.S. economy; the impact of US tariff policies; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; unexpected manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.
