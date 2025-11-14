ARRAY Technologies, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Events For The Investor Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following events for the investor community in November and December.

Jefferies Fireside Chat

Attendees: Kevin Hostetler, CEO

November 19, 2025

Virtual

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Attendees: H. Keith Jennings, CFO and Investor Relations

December 3-4, 2025

Scottsdale, Arizona

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies and UBS sales representatives. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the UBS conference.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

...