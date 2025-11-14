ARRAY Technologies, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Events For The Investor Community
Jefferies Fireside Chat
Attendees: Kevin Hostetler, CEO
November 19, 2025
Virtual
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Attendees: H. Keith Jennings, CFO and Investor Relations
December 3-4, 2025
Scottsdale, Arizona
Interested investors should contact their Jefferies and UBS sales representatives. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the UBS conference.
About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.
ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
Legal Disclaimer:
