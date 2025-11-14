Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ARRAY Technologies, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Events For The Investor Community


2025-11-14 08:32:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following events for the investor community in November and December.

Jefferies Fireside Chat
Attendees: Kevin Hostetler, CEO
November 19, 2025
Virtual

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Attendees: H. Keith Jennings, CFO and Investor Relations
December 3-4, 2025
Scottsdale, Arizona

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies and UBS sales representatives. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the UBS conference.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.

...


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

