Fang Oral Care Raises INR 10 Crore Investment From Honasa Consumer Ltd. To Shape The Future Of Oral Beauty
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14 November 2025: Fang Oral Care, a new-age oral care brand focused on teeth whitening and everyday oral wellness, has raised INR 10 crore from the house of brands Honasa Consumer Ltd., the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, Bblunt, Staze, Lumineve.
Started in 2022 by Ankit Agarwal, Ashutosh Jaiswal, and Jitendra Arora, Fang focuses on teeth whitening and everyday oral wellness. The brand has quickly built a following among aware consumers seeking clean, science-led, and aesthetically designed oral care products.
"We were deliberate in choosing Honasa", said Ashutosh Jaiswal, Co-Founder, Fang Oral Care. "Their track record of building multiple purpose-led brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co. aligns with our mission to make effective, science-backed oral care accessible to all. This partnership goes beyond capital, it's built on shared vision and values."
Fang founders bring over two decades of expertise each across product development, e-commerce, performance marketing, and healthcare manufacturing. With Honasa's investment, the brand plans to deepen R&D, expand its product portfolio, and scale its digital presence across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
Commenting on the investment, Varun Alagh, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder, Honasa Consumer Ltd., said, "At Honasa, we've always looked for founders who are not only passionate but also deeply rooted in their category. Fang team brings a rare combination of experience, innovation, and clarity of purpose. We truly believe in their vision to disrupt the oral care market by building a brand that makes oral beauty aspirational while staying rooted in science. Oral care is an exciting, high-potential category that's ready for transformation, and Fang is perfectly positioned to lead that shift. We're excited to be part of their journey and to help shape what the future of oral wellness looks like."
Fang's product range includes teeth whitening products and toothpastes formulated with active ingredients that deliver measurable results. The company operates through its website, online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart, and quick commerce platforms. With Honasa's backing, Fang is now focused on deepening consumer awareness and scaling its reach across digital channels.
About Fang Oral Care
Fang Oral Care is a science-driven oral care brand reimagining the way people smile. The brand blends cutting-edge formulations with clean design to deliver high-performance oral care to the modern consumer
About Honasa Consumer Ltd.:
Honasa Consumer Limited is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company leverages data-driven innovation and a strong omnichannel distribution network. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to creating a sustainable, consumer-focused future.
