Picard Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Jul-Sep
|Jan-Sep
|Key Figures in Summary ('000)
|2025
|2024
|Δ%
|2025
|2024
|Δ%
|Revenue
|1,187
|881
|34.7
|%
|3,931
|3,555
|10.6
|%
|Gross profit
|(130
|)
|(673
|)
|-80.7
|%
|(615
|)
|(248
|)
|148.0
|%
|Gross margin, %
|-12
|%
|-76
|%
|-16
|%
|-7
|%
|EBITDA
|(3,487
|)
|(4,444
|)
|-21.5
|%
|(10,254
|)
|(10,140
|)
|1.1
|%
|EBITDA margin, %
|-313
|%
|-504
|%
|-266
|%
|-290
|%
|Derivative Loss & Interest
|(6,939
|)
|(1,762
|)
|0.0
|%
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|EBIT (Operating profit/loss)
|(10,426
|)
|(6,206
|)
|-80.7
|%
|(615
|)
|(248
|)
|148.0
|%
|EBIT margin, %
|-12
|%
|-76
|%
|0
|%
|-16
|%
|-7
|%
|Cash flows from Operating Activities
|(6,514
|)
|(2,608
|)
|-149.8
|%
|(11,296
|)
|(2,608
|)
|-333.1
|%
|Earnings per share (EPS)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.87
|)
|77.9
|%
|(0.96
|)
|(1.79
|)
|46.6
|%
|Sep-25
|Jun-25
|Sep-25
|Jun-25
|Debt paid at IPO
|-
|8,248
|-
|8,248
|Debt converted into equity at IPO
|-
|18,245
|-
|18,245
|Equity ratio, %
|59
|%
|-291
|%
|59
|%
|-291
|%
About Picard Medical and SynCardia
Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.
For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC.
Contact:
Investors
Eric Ribner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors LLC
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC
...
General/Media
Brittany Lanza
...
