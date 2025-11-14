BJP's Bihar Win A Powerful Message Against Dynasty Politics: Pal

'Mandate Against Dynasty Politics': BJP MP

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday credited the people of Bihar for what he described as a sweeping and decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA in the state, declaring that the mandate sends a powerful message against dynasty-driven politics. Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "The way in which the BJP-NDA is achieving a resounding victory with an overwhelming majority in Bihar, for that I express my gratitude to the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar have certainly given such an overwhelming majority; from this, it is a clear mandate that, henceforth, dynasty politics will not prevail in the country. Now in a democracy, the people will decide."

NDA Poised for Landmark Victory

Meanwhile, the NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2014 elections, is once again poised to reach the same mark, currently leading with 204 seats, thanks to unexpected performances by both the BJP and JD(U).

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

PM Modi-Nitish Partnership Proves Decisive

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

Historic Voter Turnout Recorded

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)