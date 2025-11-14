Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress' Naveen Yadav Wins By Over 24,000 Votes

It was not all disappointments for Congress on Wednesday, as party candidate Naveen Yadav secured a decisive victory by 24,658 votes in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election against BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath.

Naveen Yadav strengthened Congress' position in the Telangana Assembly by securing a total of 98,988 votes to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath's 74,259 votes. Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement of Naveen Yadav's victory in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was also handed to him.

Jubilee Hills is one of the eight assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 11. The election results were declared today along with the result of the Bihar Assembly election, in which Congress is poised to suffer major disappointment, leading in only two seats out of the 61 seats as per the early trends. The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

Bypoll Results in Other States

Jammu and Kashmir

In the Budgam Assembly bypolls, PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi secured a victory against National Conference's Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi by a margin of 4,478 votes.

In the Nagrota Assembly bypoll, BJP's Devyani Raina defeated National Conference's Harsh Dev Singh from a difference of 24,647 votes.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is poised to strengthen its position as its candidate Somesh Chandra Soren continue to maintain a lead against the son of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, Babu Lal Soren. Babu Lal Soren joined BJP with his father Champai Soren last year

Mizoram

In Mizoram's Dampa bypolls, Dr. R. Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front secured a close win by 562 votes against Zoram People's Movement candidate Vanlalsailova

Odisha

Biju Janata Dal seems to lose its grip in Odisha as it suffered a major defeat in Nuapada Assembly bypolls with its candidate Snehangini Chhuria falling into the third place, behind BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, who is leading with more than 83,000 votes, and Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Manjhi, who is in second place as per the early trends.

Punjab

In the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu secured a victory against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur by a margin of 12,091 votes.

Rajasthan

In Rajashtan's Anta assembly constituency, Congress Pramod Jain 'Bhaiya' secured a victory against the BJP's Morpal Suman by a margin of 15,612 votes.

NDA Leads in Bihar Assembly Election

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is projected to get a fifth term as Chief Minister of Bihar as per the latest trends from the Election Commission, which showed a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in more than 200 seats out of the 243-seat assembly. (ANI)

